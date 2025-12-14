Here’s how OneBC Party unraveled and Dallas Brodie was ousted as leader

In a span of just 36 hours, OneBC, the breakaway party formed by former B.C. Conservative MLAs Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong, imploded in full public view, ending with a constitutional rewrite, Brodie’s abrupt ouster as leader, and Armstrong taking control of the party.

What began as reports of internal staffing changes quickly escalated into a highly visible power struggle involving the party’s only two MLAs, senior staff, and board members, marked by firings, public loyalty declarations, loss-of-confidence statements, and serious allegations aired in real time.

Below is a chronological timeline of events, drawn directly from public statements, social media posts, and party documents.

What was first reported

On December 12, Juno News reported that OneBC leader Dallas Brodie had fired up to three senior employees and that Wyatt Claypool had assumed the role of interim Chief of Staff. Juno further reported that Tim Thielmann, a former BC Conservative candidate, was no longer employed by OneBC following internal allegations of unauthorized activity, though Brodie had not publicly made such claims. Juno noted that no formal statement had been issued by the party at that time.

Separately, a confirmed source told Rebel News information that suggests, Othman Mekhloufi, who had been serving in a media and communications role for the party, was likely one of the three individuals let go from the party.

The party has not publicly announced his departure.

Timeline of events

Friday, December 12 — 9:23 PM

The Party’s Director of Outreach Kris Eriksen took to X to address speculation, writing:

“For the record, I am still working for OneBC and I fully support Dallas Brodie.”

Friday, December 12 — 11:21 PM

Brodie publicly thanked Eriksen, replying:

“Thank you Kris! You are a fantastic member of our team and we are going to continue to grow.”

Saturday, December 13 — 12:40 PM

The perception that the party was somehow unified quickly changed when Paul Ratchford, who had been serving as the party’s Executive Director and a board member, publicly addressed Tim Thielmann’s departure in a statement thanking him for his work.

Ratchford’s praise included crediting the former chief of staff as the creative force behind the party’s successful documentary Making a Killing, which focuses on exposing the misuse of tax dollars in the reconciliation industry, and describing him as a central architect of OneBC policy.

Saturday, December 13 — 1:12 PM

House Leader Tara Armstrong amplified Ratchford’s message on X, adding:

“Every single word of this. Thank you Tim, for everything.”

With that post, it became clear that the rift inside the party was no longer limited to staff, it had reached the two-party caucus.

Saturday, December 13 — 4:38 PM

Eriksen signalling normalcy, posted an invitation to a “meet-and-greet” with Brodie in Langley this Sunday. The post listed Brodie as “Interim Leader of OneBC,” but notably included the disclaimer “(Not a party event).”

Saturday, December 13 — 5:00 PM

Any remaining ambiguity about where the party stood evaporated when Tara Armstrong posted:

“I have lost confidence in the leadership of Dallas Brodie. More to come.”

Saturday, December 13 — 6:27 PM

Newly named Chief of Staff Wyatt Claypool publicly defended Brodie, writing:

“Dallas Brodie is a great leader and exceptional person. Her moral integrity is unshakeable, and she is someone I count as a dear friend.”

Saturday, December 13 — 9:05 PM

Brodie herself appeared to signal confidence she would remain leader and the party’s future, posting an image of herself writing with the caption “Press on OneBC” and stating:

“Yes, we are experiencing a little turbulence but the plane is still flying and we will be in beautiful calm skies shortly.”

Saturday, December 13 — 9:33 PM

The Brodie tweeted:

“We are experiencing technical difficulties with the 1bc.ca emails. Until we get it fixed. Please contact us at: [email protected]”

Sunday, December 14 — 12:03 AM

The party released its first official statements, announcing that Dallas Brodie had been removed as Leader of OneBC by the Board of Directors, which includes Tim Theilmann, Paul Ratchford, Tara Armstrong and Dallas Brodie.

The first statement alleged:

“There have been multiple recent attempts by agents instructed by Ms. Brodie to obtain control of party assets without authorization, including multiple attempted breaches of security systems, communications software, and databases of the party.”

The second statement detailed a special resolution that three out of 4 board members passed, which amended the party constitution to allow the removal of a leader when “50 percent or more of the MLAs belonging to the party have notified the board that they no longer have confidence in the leader of the party.”

Brodie was the only board member whose signature was missing from both statements.

Shortly after, the party’s website was updated. Armstrong was listed as leader, not interim leader, and all references to Dallas Brodie were removed entirely.

Sunday, December 14 — 12:46 AM

The party’s official X account reposted the previous message from Brodie, redirected emails, and stated:

“The email in the screenshot below is not an official party line of communication. The party can be reached at [email protected]”

As of 6 a.m. PST, there have been no further public statements from Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong or caucus staff regarding the matter.

Under B.C.’s Legislative Assembly Management Committee Act and the Constitution Act, a party requires at least two sitting MLAs to maintain official party status. How this internal rupture affects OneBC’s standing remains unclear.

Rebel News has reached out to Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong, and OneBC staff for comment and will provide updates as this developing story continues.