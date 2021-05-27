Only 5.77% of Public Health Agency staff are medical professionals

The Public Health Agency of Canada has admitted that only a small percentage of its employees are medical professionals, a number which includes veterinarians and occupational therapists.

Details were revealed in response to an order paper question submitted by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill).

In March, Rempel Garner asked for the following information:

With regard to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC):

(a) how many doctors and other designated medical professionals have been employed by the agency, broken down by year since 2015; and

(b) what percentage of PHAC employees do each of the numbers in (a) represent?

The Public Health Agency responded with a breakdown of its employees, lumping a variety of professions under the “medical professional” umbrella:

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) employs a variety of medical professionals, which includes persons employed in Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Pharmacy, Veterinary Medicine, Psychology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational and Physical Therapy, Social Work, and Hospital Services. As of March 16, 2021, medical professionals account for 5.77% of PHAC’s total population, with 223 employees.

You can read the documents for yourself below.