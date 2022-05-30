'Only criminals are going to have guns,' Joe Rogan slams gun control efforts

The Joe Rogan Experience

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has weighed in on the gun control debate, pointing out that if the United States goes ahead with the Democrat's plans to ban legal firearms, “only criminals are going to have guns.”

Speaking on his latest show, Rogan asked his guest, Lex Fridman, “It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that. What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns?”

“Well, they’re not going to give their guns up,” Rogan continued. “Only criminals are going to have guns. It’s not going to be a good situation. Is the answer to make schools these armored compounds, where you have armed guards outside of every school?”

“Boy, that’s not something we want either,” he asserted.

He continued: “I don't think it's wise to take all the guns away from people and give all the power to the government. We see how they are with an armed populace, they still have a tendency towards totalitarianism.”

“And the more increased power and control you have over people, the easier it is for them to do what they do. And it's a natural inclination, when you're a person in power, to try to hold more power and acquire more power,” said Rogan.

WATCH:

Joe Rogan: "It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that. What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns? Well, they’re not gonna give their guns up. Only criminals are gonna have guns." pic.twitter.com/UhmIWej22y — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2022

During the segment, Rogan pointed out that the United States has a mental health problem disguised as a gun problem, and that the only real solution to ending the epidemic of violence is to address the root causes of mass violence.