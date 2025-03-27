Ontario court denies justice for dad after teen DIES SUDDENLY following COVID shot

In a gut-wrenching blow to an Ontario father, Superior Court Justice Sandra Antoniani has dismissed a case against the Department of Health, ruling it owes no “private law duty of care” to Canadians injured by government vaccine policies.

Dan Hartman’s son, Sean, a vibrant 17-year-old hockey enthusiast, died weeks after his COVID-19 shot in 2021, a tragedy the court called “real” but refused to hold anyone accountable.

Sean’s story is a heartbreaking snapshot of a system failing its youth. A healthy teen with no prior conditions, he was rushed to the ER four days after his first Pfizer shot. Despite suffering from vomiting, a rash, and intense pain, he was sent home with nothing more than painkillers and no tests to determine the cause.

Less than a month later, he was found dead beside his bed, with an autopsy revealing a ‘slightly enlarged heart.’ This condition, known as myocarditis, is a now known and documented vaccine risk.

All Sean wanted was to tie up his skates and rediscover the joy he had lost after two years of isolating lockdowns. To do so, he was required to receive a novel, modified RNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The original court claim leaned on Pfizer’s data, released in April 2021, showing 20 deaths in the vaccinated group versus 14 in the placebo cohort post-unblinding. Public Health Ontario’s numbers later exposed a 1-in-8,500 myocarditis rate in boys aged 12-17 after their second shot — risks that weren’t uncovered in the narrow (and incomplete) clinical trials.

Ontario Myocarditis Data Update

⏺️Large data dump w/45 new cases

⏺️Now 521 total cases

⏺️~1/2 in 12-29yo males

⏺️Pfizer: 12-17 yo's now 1 in ~5,000 & still📈@PublicHealthON what's taken so long to report these cases? Dose levels low since summer, but reports still coming in! pic.twitter.com/7JEVVUs1DX — Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) November 12, 2021

Yet Justice Antoniani justified the ruling, saying the government’s “urgent action” during the pandemic absolved it of liability because it was necessary.

Dan Hartman says he's disgusted. "They're making it life Sean's life didn't matter," he said, voice breaking, "and it's not even worth going to the courtroom to be heard."

"They absolutely owed Sean a duty of care."

Ontario Doctor Kulvinder Gill labelled the decision a “grave injustice,” slamming unscientific mandates that trashed informed consent while courts prop up Health Canada’s “expertise.”

Lawyer Daniel Freiheit argued the government’s multi-million dollar vaccine injury program (VISP) implies a duty — one it now legally dodges, despite 488 reported deaths post-injection.

This isn’t just Sean’s story, it’s a wake-up call. With adverse events notoriously underreported, the true toll could dwarf official figures. Ontario’s court may have shrugged, but the fight for transparency burns on. If the “honour and integrity of the Crown” isn’t dead, calls for COVID truth and reconciliation will only grow louder.

The government spent millions pushing shots on kids, yet claims no duty when they fall. Real justice demands answers, not excuses, because no parent should bury their child and be told it’s just policy.

Hartman says an appeal of the decision has been filed, and the defendants have 30 days to respond.