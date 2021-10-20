Ontario gov't/Big Pharma conflict of interest? Dr. Charles McVety thinks so

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

At a Queen’s Park press conference, Dr. Charles McVety, president of Canada Christian College and School of Graduate Theological Studies in Whitby, Ont., alleged that the Ontario government is in a conflict of interest position regarding its relationship with Rubicon Strategy Inc.

Rubicon represents dozens of pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, both of which manufacture COVID-19 vaccines. The crux of the matter: the co-founder of Rubicon is Kory Teneycke; Teneycke was also the campaign manager for the Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party in 2018 and will apparently be resuming that role next year.

But McVety alleges that Teneycke has the ear of Premier Doug Ford, which might explain why Premier Ford was dead-set against vaccine passports for the province in July only to do an inexplicable backflip in August stating that a vaccine passport program is a good idea. McVety estimates that Pfizer and AstraZeneca have made “hundreds of millions of dollars in Ontario” thanks to Ontarians getting jabbed.

McVety questions how Teneycke can be “allowed to influence decisions which ultimately profit his own company, while countless Ontarians suffer?" While it is obvious that these pharmaceutical companies are massively profiting off of the COVID-19 pandemic, a key question remains unanswered: how much money have these corporations paid Rubicon? Our democracy is based on equality, fairness, and freedom. It must not be for sale to the highest bidder. It is a sad day when mega-corporations can pay for undue governmental influence. Every Ontarian should be rightly afraid of a system that allows anyone to purchase legislative power under the cover of media silence.”



In an interview with Rebel News, McVety alleges that Teneycke is also the influencer behind Canada Chrisitan College being denied university credentials. McVety claims the unspoken reason why Teneycke has contempt for his educational institution is due to Teneycke being “an atheist.”

We reached out to Kory Teneycke for comment and he made the following six points:

1. He didn’t lobby for mandates;

2. The purchaser of the vaccines is the federal government, not the provincial governments;

3. His firm, Rubicon, lobbied for vaccines (not Kory himself);

4. Pfizer was never a client (but rather, the vaccine industry group was);

5. He was not involved on Canada Christian College issues — those decisions predated Kory; Kory would say follow the process;

6. Kory works for the PC party, not the government — his comments to MPPs was in that capacity.

It should be noted that McVety is a long-time friend of the Ford family and was a huge supporter of Doug Ford when he ran for the leadership of the PC Party.

But it would appear that relationship is strained these days.

Says McVety: “The premier no longer answers my phone calls, let me put it that way.” (Premier Ford was not in the legislature on Tuesday, even though the house only resumed sitting on Monday after a four-month recess.)

McVety notes that he is himself double-vaccinated, but he does not believe people should be forced to get the jabs or lose their jobs.