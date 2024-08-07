Ontario judge defends pro-life prayer vigils, opposes silencing speech

An Ontario judge ruled in favour of pro-life vigils after influencers targeted them for opposing abortion.

“A free and democratic society is one that is committed to permitting everyone to speak … the most profound questions of being and flourishing and to advocate for laws and policies that reflect this,” wrote Justice Bradley Miller of the Court of Appeal.

40 Days For Life, a pro-life group, was targeted in 2021 over TikTok by a Cambridge graduate student. Brooke Dietrich spread falsehoods, fear mongered and harassed Christian vigils across Ontario, wrote the Court.

The organization operates nine branches in the province, where members attend 12-hour prayer vigils in public, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

The plan to attack the largely Christian-motivated work being done by crisis pregnancy centres began in advance of the Liberals' last election win in September 2021.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/twKhIuln5d pic.twitter.com/t5TZyB9i9I — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 16, 2022

Dietrich, who made several “negative comments” about 40 Days For Life and its activities, tried to “send a message” through her activism. Her videos drew over 300,000 views.

The grad student also posted contact information for two employees, urging viewers to contact them. She then urged locals to enroll for vigils and “not show up.”

40 Days For Life successfully sought an injunction against ongoing TikTok targeting. Rebel News attempted to contact the organizers but they could not be reached at publication.

Christians can file claims of internet harassment, defamation and civil conspiracy, wrote Justice Miller. “These issues should go to trial,” he said.

SHOCKING: Elderly Christian woman remains incarcerated, awaits trial for violating 'bubble zone' law



Pro-life advocate Linda Gibbons is a 75-year-old Christian grandmother, turned enemy of the state!



REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/KrUT3YxxtJ pic.twitter.com/j28LNfTsXR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 25, 2024

All Canadians may “speak what they understand to be the truth” without being silenced, said the Ontario Court of Appeal.

“Ms. Dietrich argues that what is really going on in this litigation is that a well-funded adversary is using litigation to silence a young graduate student who successfully used TikTok to counter protest its activities,” wrote Justice Miller. He rejected Dietrich’s appeal to quash the case.

“Several of her videos encouraged others to interfere with 40 Days’ activities and vigils,” said the Court. “This is qualitatively different from counter speech.”

Canadians are free to "speak what they understand to be the truth," judge rules in go-ahead of Christians' lawsuit against TikTok activist who tried to disrupt prayer vigils: "These issues should go to trial." https://t.co/TyudIHrcaK #cdnpoli @40DaysForLife pic.twitter.com/YB18TSnyK1 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 7, 2024

The Christian group did not seek to silence Dietrich for pro-choice expression, or her opposition to abortion protests at hospitals. “It only raised concerns with the obstruction of its operations,” wrote Justice Miller.

Ontario’s Access to Abortion Services Act, 2017 outlaws speech within 150 metres from hospitals trying to dissuade providers from performing an abortion. Those who contravene the act could serve a year in prison.

Rebel could not contact Ontario’s Office of the Solicitor General at publication to ascertain whether this ruling impacted the Abortion Services Act.

A Court order compelled Dietrich to pay $10,000 in costs.

The student in a GoFundMe post said she had raised $1,930 in eight months. “I am being sued for over $300,000 and have mounting legal fees,” wrote Deitrich.