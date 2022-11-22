Ontario physicians briefed on psychiatric referrals for COVID-19 vaccine exemption seekers

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 32,007 signatures

Goal: 35,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Ontario’s medical governing body has responded to requests for clarification by physicians uncertain of how to approach COVID-19 vaccine exemptions requested by their patients.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) issued a physician advisory titled COVID-19 FAQs for Physicians. It includes general guidance on how to quell vaccine exemptions. It was last updated on November 18, 2022.

The question reads, “Patients are asking me to write notes supporting a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccines — what do I need to know?”

CPSO delegates detail that in order to be exempted from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, a patient “must have a legitimate medical condition that would warrant an exemption.”

“Acceptable” medical exemptions are restricted to an “allergist/immunologist confirmed severe allergy or anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose… or a diagnosed episode of myocarditis/pericarditis after receipt of an mRNA vaccine.”

A patient would only be exempt if they had already taken at least one injection and suffered a documented adverse event. For reference, adverse events typically have an underreporting rate of approximately 95%.

Doctors would have easily provided medical reports — including exemption notes — to their patients without fear of reprimand by their regulatory body prior to the pandemic, as evidenced by this paragraph:

While physicians are generally required to complete third party medical reports for patients when requested, the circumstances of the pandemic support physicians declining to write notes or complete forms when the patient making the request does not have a medical condition that warrants an exemption. If you find yourself in this situation, clearly and sensitively explain to your patient that you cannot provide them with a note or form, along with the reasons why.

The guidance document further promotes referrals and prescription medications for patients to “manage anxieties related to the vaccine and not enable avoidance behaviour.”

It notes that “responsible use of prescription medications and/or referral to psychotherapy may be available options,” and that “physicians have a responsibility to allow their patients to be properly informed about vaccines and not have those anxieties empowered by an exemption.”

Oddly, the same guidance document asks, “why should physicians get vaccinated?” The paragraph that follows appears to make factually incorrect claims.

It starts off by saying that “having a full vaccinated health-care profession is critical to minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission and/or outbreaks in offices, clinics and hospitals.”

Yet the CDC knew by August of 2021 that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals carry similar viral loads. And data sets being analyzed in Ontario showed that it was booster recipients being hit the hardest by COVID.

Ontario - COVID-19 Cases by Vax Status

Updated through July 4



I see that the government stopped updating the dataset. Luckily we can calculate the raw totals using the rates they provide along with the population sizes.



Hard to spot a fourth wave in anybody but the boosted. pic.twitter.com/oDuuyOjmOO — golden pup (@Golden_Pup) July 18, 2022

The guidance document further states that “the COVID-19 vaccine reduces your chance of becoming infected and is one of the best ways to control the spread of the virus.”

However, real world data from the Ontario Ministry of Health repeatedly showed the opposite to be true.

Lastly, the CPSO claims that “getting vaccinated is an essential step to protecting your own health, the health of your patients, and the community at large.”

However, Pfizer’s own director admitted they could have never tested this novel product for transmission reduction because they were “moving at the speed of science.”

🚨 BREAKING:



In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission.



"Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.



The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.



The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/su1WqgB4dO — Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 11, 2022

Why does the CPSO’s latest update seem to ignore all of the above-mentioned scientific information?