Ontario reaps what Premier Ford has sown as 'tri-demic' affects children

Certain Ontario doctors continue to push for indiscriminate masking of children, evidently ignoring the mounting evidence showing harms.

Trusting the experts has left Canadian children and their parents taking the fall for what is being coined “immunity debt.”

Doctor Kieran Moore admitted in an interview that “we have more susceptible children that have not been exposed previously and that is causing this rise.” Moore has been at the helm of Ontario’s COVID-19 response since his appointment as Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) in June 2021.

These comments come as the province of Ontario continues to face a ‘tri-demic’ of viral infections that are affecting young, vulnerable children.

This is no anomaly. It appears that other countries that imposed extreme, knee-jerk COVID-19 control measures are experiencing the same, causing many doctors to be equally as concerned about reinstituting the very measures that caused the surge of viral infections.

Yet certain Ontario doctors continue to push for indiscriminate masking of children, evidently ignoring the mounting evidence showing harms.

Sunetra Gupta, a professor of epidemiology, says that “Most of these harms [of lockdown] were entirely predictable. Less obvious was how some of the more indirect consequences of lockdown might play out, such as the effect on our relationship with other pathogens circulating within our communities.”

Ontario is simply reaping what Premier Doug Ford sewed – the strictest COVID measures in all of North America.

