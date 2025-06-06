Ontario school board informs staff that 'family' is racist, harmful term

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie discussed reporting from Juno News that shows staff at Waterloo Region District School Board are being trained to view the word 'family' as a term that's "harmful" to "racialized" students.

According to the report, staff at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School were shown slides stressing the importance of "dismantling whiteness" and "unpacking whiteness".

One slide condemned the word 'family' for implying a nuclear family structure and valuing positions of male authority and hierarchy.

Waterloo Region District School Board staff are being trained that the word “family” is a harmful concept rooted in white supremacy.



Read more: https://t.co/1DXHw1lwNr pic.twitter.com/DvAaD8ObwG — Juno News (@junonewscom) June 6, 2025

Tamara condemned the school board for attempting to train staff to view the word family as a term that could harm students.

"When someone's telling you that the term 'family' is rooted in white supremacy and to dismantle the family unit because it's rooted in patriarchy, you can tell them where to go," she said.

"Because at the end of the day, when you're in need, you know who's going to be there for you? Not the state. It's going to be your family, so keep those ties strong," Tamara added.

As further detailed by Juno News, another slide shown to staff asserted that acknowledging racism against white people is a "characteristic of whiteness" that needs to be addressed.

The Waterloo Region District School Board has reportedly not commented on the slides after being questioned by Juno News.