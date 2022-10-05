Ontario teachers taught characteristics of white supremacy
Objectivity and perfectionism are just a few out of a set of characteristics that Ontario teachers should be on high alert for when identifying white supremacy.
Staff at the Durham District School Board (DDSB) were tasked with learning about “The Characteristics of White Supremacy Culture,” according to a tweet by trustee candidate Chanel Pfahl.
Teachers at @DDSBSchools were learning all about the “characteristics of white supremacy culture” this morning… pic.twitter.com/iz4F29HuNS— Chanel Pfahl for OCDSB trustee 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) October 5, 2022
Although Phalf is running for trustee in the Ottawa Catholic District School Board, she made others privy to this lesson plan on Twitter.
“White Supremacy Culture” stems from the ideations of activist Tema Okun in 1999, who discusses said characteristics on her website.
Characteristics include things like perfectionism, individualism, objectivity, and the right to comfort.
DDSB appears to heavily promote far-left ideologies like SOGI123, as evidenced by their latest tweet where they invite students to register for “’AFFIRM’ – an eight-week group for 2SLGBTQIA+ or questioning students.”
Do you identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ or questioning?— Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DDSBSchools) October 5, 2022
Are you looking to learn coping skills while making friends & community?
If this sounds interesting, register for AFFIRM, an 8 week group for 2SLGBTQIA+ or questioning students.
Register at https://t.co/JRvxRjTnxV before Oct 7. pic.twitter.com/viXq78Cby7
Pfahl, who is “not a fan of divisive identity politics,” was the target of cancellation when she denounced the partisan teachings of critical race theory in the classroom. She is facing an investigation by the Ontario College of Teachers as a result.
According to the ideologue of a far-left activist Okun, Pfahl’s objectivity could be interpreted as a characteristic of white supremacy.
We have put Pfahl in touch with top-notch lawyers through The Democracy Fund, who are representing her at no cost to her. If you would like to pitch in to offset Pfahl’s legal fees, you can contribute to her defence here.
There is also a petition to stop critical race theory (CRT) at StopCRT.ca
- By Rebel News
