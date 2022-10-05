Ontario teachers taught characteristics of white supremacy

Twitter/ Chanel Pfahl

By Rebel News PETITION: Stop Critical Race Theory Critical Race Theory is a poisonous ideology seeping into Canadian culture, universities, businesses, our military, and our children's education system — it must be stopped! If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 15,416 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Staff at the Durham District School Board (DDSB) were tasked with learning about “The Characteristics of White Supremacy Culture,” according to a tweet by trustee candidate Chanel Pfahl.

Teachers at @DDSBSchools were learning all about the “characteristics of white supremacy culture” this morning… pic.twitter.com/iz4F29HuNS — Chanel Pfahl for OCDSB trustee 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) October 5, 2022

Although Phalf is running for trustee in the Ottawa Catholic District School Board, she made others privy to this lesson plan on Twitter.

“White Supremacy Culture” stems from the ideations of activist Tema Okun in 1999, who discusses said characteristics on her website.

Characteristics include things like perfectionism, individualism, objectivity, and the right to comfort.

DDSB appears to heavily promote far-left ideologies like SOGI123, as evidenced by their latest tweet where they invite students to register for “’AFFIRM’ – an eight-week group for 2SLGBTQIA+ or questioning students.”

Do you identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ or questioning?



Are you looking to learn coping skills while making friends & community?



If this sounds interesting, register for AFFIRM, an 8 week group for 2SLGBTQIA+ or questioning students.

Register at https://t.co/JRvxRjTnxV before Oct 7. pic.twitter.com/viXq78Cby7 — Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DDSBSchools) October 5, 2022

Pfahl, who is “not a fan of divisive identity politics,” was the target of cancellation when she denounced the partisan teachings of critical race theory in the classroom. She is facing an investigation by the Ontario College of Teachers as a result.

According to the ideologue of a far-left activist Okun, Pfahl’s objectivity could be interpreted as a characteristic of white supremacy.

We have put Pfahl in touch with top-notch lawyers through The Democracy Fund, who are representing her at no cost to her. If you would like to pitch in to offset Pfahl’s legal fees, you can contribute to her defence here.

There is also a petition to stop critical race theory (CRT) at StopCRT.ca