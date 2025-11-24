Ontario's new bail reforms will likely leave organized crime syndicates unscathed

The ‘tightened requirements’ would force cash deposits and a digital surety system on the accused, hitting low-income Ontarians hardest while letting wealthy, dangerous offenders escape real consequences.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 24, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Facebook / FordNation

The Ontario government plans to introduce new bail reforms that would require accused individuals or their sureties to post a full cash security deposit before release. The measures are framed as a crackdown on repeat violent offenders, with Premier Doug Ford calling the changes a response to a “broken bail system” that has let violent offenders “out onto our streets too often.”

Attorney General Doug Downey echoed this, saying the legislation is meant to make bail “more real and consequential.”

However, it appears that the reforms offer few safeguards to ensure dangerous offenders remain behind bars, while potentially punishing those who cannot afford upfront deposits. Currently, individuals released on a promise to pay owe nothing unless they breach bail, which is a process that can be slow and difficult to enforce.

Under the new system, cash deposits would be required immediately upon release and returned only if the accused complies with bail through the end of their case. For many low-income Ontarians, this could effectively amount to a denial of bail.

The reforms are also unlikely to affect organized crime figures or wealthy offenders, who can easily cover deposits or rely on networks of family and associates.

In practice, the changes may disproportionately penalize the poor while leaving the most dangerous and well-resourced criminals largely unaffected.

Changes to bail requirements come amid a broader crisis in Ontario’s correctional system. Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé described the system facing a “growing crisis” in his 2024–2025 annual report, citing a 55% surge in complaints about jails and serious issues such as overcrowding, staff burnout and deteriorating conditions.

Associate Solicitor General Zee Hamid said the new bail reforms aim to “restore public trust” by giving courts and police more tools to enforce bail conditions. Whether they succeed in reducing repeat offences and improving overall safety remains to be seen.

PETITION: Fix Our Cities!

21,950 signatures
Goal: 30,000 signatures
meta-img

Canada's urban centres are spiraling into decay and chaos, with rampant crime, open drug use, and rising poverty turning once-desirable cities into places of fear. From violent knife attacks on Toronto’s public transit to open-air drug markets in Vancouver, these cities are becoming unrecognizable and unsafe, especially for families. Homeless encampments now dominate public parks and playgrounds, where drug paraphernalia litters spaces meant for children. And it’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — cities across the country are suffering as law and order give way to failed progressive policies. Sign our petition and follow our reporters as we investigate the true causes behind this urban decay and reveal what the mainstream media won’t.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.