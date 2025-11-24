Ontario's new bail reforms will likely leave organized crime syndicates unscathed

The Ontario government plans to introduce new bail reforms that would require accused individuals or their sureties to post a full cash security deposit before release. The measures are framed as a crackdown on repeat violent offenders, with Premier Doug Ford calling the changes a response to a “broken bail system” that has let violent offenders “out onto our streets too often.”

Canada’s broken bail system has let too many violent, repeat offenders out onto our streets too often.



Today, we’re cracking down with tough new bail reform, including requiring full cash deposits to be paid up front as a condition of bail.



Find out more:… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 24, 2025

Attorney General Doug Downey echoed this, saying the legislation is meant to make bail “more real and consequential.”

However, it appears that the reforms offer few safeguards to ensure dangerous offenders remain behind bars, while potentially punishing those who cannot afford upfront deposits. Currently, individuals released on a promise to pay owe nothing unless they breach bail, which is a process that can be slow and difficult to enforce.

Under the new system, cash deposits would be required immediately upon release and returned only if the accused complies with bail through the end of their case. For many low-income Ontarians, this could effectively amount to a denial of bail.

The reforms are also unlikely to affect organized crime figures or wealthy offenders, who can easily cover deposits or rely on networks of family and associates.

In practice, the changes may disproportionately penalize the poor while leaving the most dangerous and well-resourced criminals largely unaffected.

Cobourg ON encampment takes hold, despite multiple shelter services available & historic 48% increase in provincial funding to prevent homelessness —

~$2 million to Northumberland County alone



Coincidentally violent crime is up ~42% in the areahttps://t.co/10R46kQiZP pic.twitter.com/0gMnKpeltW — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 26, 2023

Changes to bail requirements come amid a broader crisis in Ontario’s correctional system. Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé described the system facing a “growing crisis” in his 2024–2025 annual report, citing a 55% surge in complaints about jails and serious issues such as overcrowding, staff burnout and deteriorating conditions.

Government-funded advocacy groups operate unofficial drug use sites in Cobourg, ON, amid a surge in crime & burgeoning encampment situation



They welcome minors to a "safe place," promoting illicit drug use under the guise of reducing stigma



Full report:https://t.co/nUQy7UyHLz pic.twitter.com/YrZaXm8lrp — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 17, 2024

Associate Solicitor General Zee Hamid said the new bail reforms aim to “restore public trust” by giving courts and police more tools to enforce bail conditions. Whether they succeed in reducing repeat offences and improving overall safety remains to be seen.