Operations resume at six Canadian airports following bomb threats

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to early-morning bomb threats shutting down operations at six airports across Canada.

Travellers faced delayed flights after multiple bomb threats, reportedly targeting NAV Canada control towers, were received in the early morning hours Thursday. NAV Canada is the country's air traffic control service used to guide aircraft safely through Canadian airspace.

While airports in Ottawa, Montreal, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver were impacted, the largest airport in Canada, Pearson, says it was unaffected.

The air traffic controller announced that its control tower had to be evacuated at Montréal–Trudeau International Airport over the threats, however operations have since resumed.

Following this morning’s security threat at multiple NAV CANADA sites, all operations have now returned to normal. Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates, as delays may still occur. We sincerely thank the airlines and passengers for… — NAV CANADA (@navcanada) July 3, 2025

A representative from Quebec's provincial police force informed the press that officers were made aware of a "threatening call in a specific area of the airport," according to reports. A "targeted evacuation" and search of the premises was then commenced, ultimately leading to nothing suspicious being found.

As reported by CityNews, the airport in the nation's capital only faced a "small impact" from the threats, according to a spokesperson from the Ottawa airport.

The YYC Calgary International Airport also reportedly confirmed that it faced only minor disruptions during the security incident.

It is currently unclear if any arrests have been made following the threats or what the actual content of the threatening messages consisted of.