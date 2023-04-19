Opinion: Donald Trump sides with woke Disney to attack Ron DeSantis

Adobe Stock/russell102 (left), AP Photo/Andrew Harnik (right)

By Ezra Levant CROWDFUND OUR NEW CHRISTIAN DOCUMENTARY "Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity" will tell the story of the persecution of Christian Pastors in Justin Trudeau's Canada. Church Under Fire E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

If there's one thing the left loves more than Donald Trump’s meltdowns, it’s when his meltdowns take others on the right along with him.

In what has become an almost daily routine for the former president, Trump is once again taking aim at his chief rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appears to be enjoying the same tax-free benefits that Disney once did in the Sunshine State, but in Trump’s head.

In Tuesday's one-sided clash, the former President sided with the woke Mickey Mouse empire to land a blow on the Florida governor.

"Disney's next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor," Trump posted on Truth Social. "In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer. In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT!"

The master of stunts himself, Trump believes DeSantis's brawl with Disney is a political liability, so he's pouncing on the opportunity to add fuel to the fire.

DeSantis had a solid case last year when he backed legislation stripping Disney World of its special self-governing privileges, which granted the company sweet tax breaks and regulatory perks that other businesses could only dream of.

The move was a response to Disney's provocative assault on Florida's controversial so-called “don't say gay" law. As DeSantis pointed out, the Parental Rights in Education Act merely places limits on classroom instruction regarding sexuality and gender ideology in grades K-3, while ensuring age-appropriate instruction in other grades.

But when DeSantis turned his attention elsewhere, Disney managed to stealthily regain some of its lost authority in February, leaving the press to ridicule the governor for his misstep. Not one to be outmaneuvered by the Mouse, DeSantis launched a ferocious counterattack on Disney.

In a bold move, Disney announced it will host the largest LGBTQ+ conference in the world at its Orlando resort, potentially alienating parents who are already dismayed by the company's aggressive promotion of woke culture.

DeSantis, unwilling to back down, has escalated the feud, threatening to create a rival state amusement park or even build a prison next to the Magic Kingdom.

https://twitter.com/ScottGustin/status/1648013822492327937

This high-stakes showdown leaves no one looking good — but least of all Trump.

Arguably, DeSantis's intensifying battle with Disney risks pushing away moderate and independent voters who might otherwise support Florida's sex-education law and other beneficial policies, such as school choice expansion. Meanwhile, Disney could see further damage to the company's Florida assets at a time when its stock price is plummeting.

Although neither side is likely to find common ground — there can only be one clear winner — Trump’s injection of himself into the fray puts him on the losing side as he risks alienating anyone who isn’t already a die-hard member of the MAGA ’24 club by siding with the wokest corporation on earth.

In true Trump fashion, the former president is trying to rile up the governor by siding with Disney. One would assume Trump would denounce Disney's woke shift, but his only steadfast political belief is personal gain. He recently sided with plaintiff attorneys against DeSantis's sensible tort reforms, after all.

Trump has never been a follower, and the last thing he wants is to be seen as a follower of the Florida governor by walking in his footsteps by taking on woke Disney. So unless he makes the rules first, he’s going to oppose it — because it makes DeSantis look like a natural leader.

Nowadays, Trump seems to focus more on attacking Republicans than Democrats.

On Tuesday, he slammed his former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney as a "born loser" and "perhaps the dumbest person, along with John Bolton, working at the White House."

So why did he appoint them? If Trump were to be elected president again, who would willingly subject themselves to such mistreatment? Perhaps he should ask Disney for some assistance.