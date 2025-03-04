'Ordinary' Canadians and Americans are the losers of a trade war

President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China came into effect Tuesday, sending shockwaves throughout the world as United States imposed the charges on some of its largest trading partners.

Canadian leaders were quick to respond on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and premiers all weighing in on the situation.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joins The Ezra Levant Show Tuesday night to look at what this development means for the economies of both countries.

With the dramatic saber-rattling from the PM and premiers, Franco said he was worried “politicians always have the incentive to use an emergency or a crisis as a shield to expand the size and cost of the government.”

This, he said, does little to benefit anyone other than encouraging the growth of the government, a cost that we'll all be burdened with.

“Think about who benefits,” he said. “The power centres. Politicians get to show Canadians that they're fighting back. Bureaucrats, now they have expanded roles,” the CTF federal director added.

“Well, who loses in a tariff war, where the U.S. imposes tariffs and then Canada retaliates? The ordinary Canadian and American citizens.”