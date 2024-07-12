Organizers claim threats, harassment led to cancellation of Fredericton Pride parade

The Canadian Press / Stephen MacGillivray

One of New Brunswick's largest Pride parades has been cancelled by organizers who say they are facing intense harassment. The decision "has not been made lightly," Fierté Fredericton Pride said in a social media post on Thursday night, The Canadian Press reports.

While the group did not cite a reason for the cancellation in its post, CP notes the group had condemned "backlash" it received for criticism of Israel's war against Hamas and naming activist organization Fredericton Palestine Solidarity as grand marshal for the planned Pride parade.

In a July 4 social media post, Fierté Fredericton Pride said it received "homophobic, racist, and religiously-intolerant" backlash for taking a stand "against genocide."

"Characterizing Palestinians as terrorists is racist and irresponsible. That kind of rhetoric puts Palestinian lives in danger, not just in Gaza, but around the globe," the group said, per CP. Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, has been classified as a terrorist entity by the Canadian government since 2002.

Announcing the parade's cancellation, Fierté Fredericton Pride said individuals posed as board members on social media and had their "well-being and livelihoods ... negatively impacted."

"In order to ensure our own safety, that of our performers, and our volunteers, Fierté Fredericton Pride has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2024 festival," the group said. Neither the group nor city officials responded to CP's request for comment.

The Fredericton Palestine Solidarity was set to lead the Pride parade on July 21.