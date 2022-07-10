Orthodox Jew challenges New York which bans guns from synagogues and other soft targets

Credit: ﻿NYS Jewish Gun Club

By Adam Soos PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 10,261 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tzvi and the NWS Gun Club are encouraging business owners in Rockland, in upstate New York, to post a sign saying "Concealed Carry Weapons Welcome Here," and to indicate that the business is armed and otherwise not a soft target for attack. Waldman is also distributing letters to local businesses and customers, explaining how Governor Hochul's new law will make the community less safe.

And the laws that the state passed will definitely be overturned."

“In a greater sense the Supreme Court ruling is a reminder of how thankful we have to be to live in the country,” says Waldman. “As long as we can bear arms, we will never be marched to the gas chambers again. — Tzvi Waldman (@TzviWaldman) July 8, 2022

The new laws, passed by the Democrat-controlled state legislature, are in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling which overturned NYS concealed carry laws. The legislation requires those seeking a concealed carry permit to submit to a comprehensive background check, including the examination of applicants' social media accounts, and to undergo enhanced training. The law, which takes effect September 1, also bans body armour and permit holders from, well, almost anywhere except Walmart and Costco.

According to the text of the bill:

"Locations include public transit; houses of worship; schools/daycares; parks; businesses serving alcohol; hospitals; sports/entertainment venues; government buildings, homeless shelters; poll sites; and Times Square. Guns will also be outlawed in all businesses and on private property unless the owner expressly grants permission for firearms. Businesses will have to post a sign stating armed patrons are welcome."

The new gun legislation will not only limit where people can carry firearms, but will also place restrictions on who can get a permit.

It requires that applicants undergo "15 hours of in-person training at a firing range; an in-person interview; and a review of social media accounts."

A statement provided by Waldman to Rebel News explains that he will challenge the Democrat law and he is confident it will not stand:

"Even after the very clear Supreme Court ruling in NYSRPA v. Bruen, New York State Governor Hochul still cannot comprehend the meaning of 'shall not be infringed.' The disregard for the average citizen’s ability to defend themselves is just another example of how progressive ideology blinds the politicians to logical thinking. When a politician writes laws that fly in the face of the Supreme Court, the only conclusion is that they are trying to cling onto the monopoly of power and that’s a concern. This law is not going to stand. We are going to fight it in the courts and we are going to win. Any literate person who has read the Supreme Court’s ruling can see that the new law is unconstitutional and will get overturned. There are people with pistol permits that spent time and money and got the appropriate training to defend themselves, their family, and their fellow neighbors against violence. To charge someone as a felon if they walk into an ice cream shop with their kids while exercising their Second Amendment right is outrageous."

In January, a synagogue in Colleyville Texas, was attacked by a 44-year-old British national, Malik Faisal, who initially took four people hostage, including the Rabbi, until the shul was stormed by the FBI Hostage Rescue Team 11 hours later. Faisal was killed.

In December 2019, members of the Monsey, NY, Netzach Yisroel Congregation, were attacked by a man with a butcher knife as they gathered in the home of the rabbi for Hannukah. Five men were injured before the attacker was repelled. One man, Joseph Neumann, died of his injuries and the stabber, Grafton Thomas, has been recently ruled incompetent to stand trial.

New York is leading the country in anti-Semitic attacks:

🚨News of yet another violent, antisemitic attack in NY. Rabbi Yehoshua Lefkowitz was just assaulted in Crown Heights. NYC’s streets & subways are filled with violence, hate, & lawlessness. Many electeds empower it & the justice system remains handcuffed. This has to end NOW! pic.twitter.com/FBE1eu1xaE — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 6, 2022

The Jpost detailed some of the events contributing to the stark uptick in anti-Semitic violence in New York, including a May 2022, bb gun attack at a Brooklyn synagogue and a June arson in Gramercy Park.

Customers and businesses in New York State that want some pro-gun signage of their own can email [email protected] or visit https://nysjewishgunclub.com/ccwsigns

In Canada, Justin Trudeau is banning handguns, stripping lawfully obtained and highly regulated property away from innocent law-abiding Canadians, and scapegoating them for gang violence in Canada's big cities. To send a message to the liberals that you oppose their gun grab, sign the petition at www.handsoffourguns.ca