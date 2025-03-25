Ottawa Detective Helen Grus found GUILTY of discreditable conduct in vaccine probe case

Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus has been found guilty of discreditable conduct after a lengthy hearing, in a shocking but to be expected verdict.

Grus, a diligent detective renowned for her investigative prowess, was serving in the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse unit when she was charged with discreditable conduct for accessing police records in what was coined an “unauthorized” investigation into suspicious infant deaths following the 2021 COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Her probe ultimately leaned on a bombshell piece of evidence: Pfizer’s own trial data revealing a staggering 97% infant fatality rate — yet instead of heeding her concerns, the system slammed her for daring to ask questions.

Perhaps more officers need to review Pfizer's clinical trial data on baby deaths



PG 12https://t.co/KdPCzAJMmE pic.twitter.com/kGoQvatiNT — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 9, 2025

Hearing Officer Chris Renwick, a retired superintendent, called the hearing a mess of “bickers, insults, and objections,” dismissing evidence like Pfizer’s damning data as “irrelevant” in his decision.

He confined his ruling to the narrow charge, sidestepping Grus’ claims of political motives and police misconduct. “It’s outside my scope,” Renwick insisted, refusing to touch the vaccine scandal or Ottawa Police’s alleged leaks and cover-ups.

Grus’ supporters argue her record access was her duty as a diligent investigator, especially with incomplete case files or instances where new detectives were overseeing complex cases.

Renwick confirmed that Grus did attempt to raise her concerns with the COVID handling and novel modified RNA injection roll out up the chain of command — emailing research to colleagues and executives — only to be branded a meddler with a “personal interest.”

Renwick ruled her efforts undermined public trust, claiming a “reasonable person” would balk at such inquiries into officials, yet this seems like a dodge to many given Pfizer’s repeated misrepresentations of their data, some only released through court order, and a track record of fraud and misconduct.

Grus sought to express concern around this, but the system crushed her.

Her lawyer, Bath Sheba van den Berg, blasted the decision, saying it “sends a message that public officials are above the law.”

Pfizer’s history as a convicted felon, with a $2.3 billion (USD) healthcare fraud settlement for false marketing, cannot be overlooked. Meanwhile, a newly published peer-reviewed paper supports Grus, exposing widespread discrimination against vaccine skeptics and calling for judicial investigations into these serious concerns.