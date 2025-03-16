Pfizer’s ‘Most Ethical Companies’ award ignores fraud and misconduct

Pfizer is out on social media proudly flaunting its title as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” for the fourth year running. So how did the mega-Corp and repeat-fraud offender earn this honour? Well, they paid into it, of course.

To be considered for this allegedly prestigious title, a company must first nominate itself — and pay a decent sum of money to do so. Pfizer paid for the privilege of crowning itself with this “ethical” accolade, handed out by Ethisphere under its trademarked program called “The World’s Most Ethical Companies,” making it a program that could more accurately be called a self-promotion scheme than a legitimate ethical evaluation.

On March 11, Pfizer swooned on social media at being a 4-year honouree for the World’s Most Ethical CompaniesTM award, claiming that this streak proves they "believe in putting integrity first."

We believe in putting integrity first to deliver innovative medicines that our patients can rely on. Proud to be named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 4th year running. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KDtMnh6cM6 — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) March 11, 2025

But if that’s true, then why is it that Pfizer’s history is marred with billions in fines for illegal marketing practices, safety violations, and price-gouging? Perhaps the most telling part of their “World’s Most Ethical” honor is the process itself: self-nomination and a $3,600–$4,900 fee to apply, depending on how many countries a company operates in. These fees go to "administrative costs" for gathering and analyzing the various applicants' responses to the programs “Ethics Quotient” questionnaire.

Now, Pfizer’s track record reveals a less than stellar ethical record and it appears to have gone unchallenged. In 1994, Pfizer settled with the U.S. Department of Justice for $10.75 million after it was found guilty of lying to get approval for a heart valve that contributed to nearly 500 deaths.

Fast forward to 2004, when its subsidiary Warner-Lambert paid $430 million to settle charges related to the illegal promotion of the drug Neurontin. In 2009, Pfizer set a new record with a $2.3 billion fine — the largest healthcare fraud settlement at that time — after it was found guilty of misbranding the painkiller Bextra. And that’s just scratching the surface.

Pfizer has faced additional fines for unethical practices, including a $60 million settlement in 2012 for bribing doctors, an $84 million fine in 2022 for price gouging epilepsy drugs, up to $250 million for lawsuits related to cancer-causing Zantac, and $59.7 million in 2025 for fraudulent marketing of Nurtec ODT.

In Canada, Pfizer is facing multiple lawsuits over its COVID-19 vaccine, including one filed by Ontario father Dan Hartman after his son Sean died suddenly in September 2021, just a month after receiving the vaccine. The suit alleges failure to disclose risks, negligent misrepresentation, and wrongful death.

But Pfizer isn't alone in this ethical parade; the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” program has been questioned for its lack of transparency and oversight. When Rebel News reached out to Ethisphere for details on their nomination process, the response was what some may expect from an unaccountable organization: silence.

In the end, perhaps Pfizer’s real talent lies not in groundbreaking medicine, but in the art of self-congratulation and deception.