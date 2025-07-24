Ottawa man claims Tamara Lich is a 'terrorist', deserves full seven-year prison sentence

The man claimed that Lich and Barber are "terrorists" while speaking to Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie on the streets of Ottawa on Wednesday.

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to an Ottawa man calling Tamara Lich a terrorist and asserting she should receive her full prison sentence.

The man shared his thoughts as Lich, one of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, was in court facing a seven-year prison sentence for her role in organizing the peaceful anti-mandate demonstrations.

Lich's co-accused, Chris Barber, is facing an eight-year prison sentence over his role as an organizer of the peaceful protests. The Crown is also seeking to take Barber's truck.

Alexa spoke with a man on the street about his thoughts on the convoy. "I think it was horrendous, right, I mean these were terrorists causing grief to all the residents of Ottawa," he said. "I really do hope that they get what they deserve in court," he added.

The man went on to say that the convoy was "embarrassing" for Canadians and Albertans.

Tamara Lich's sentencing hearing is scheduled to continue today in Ottawa as the Freedom convoy organizer awaits to hear her fate.

