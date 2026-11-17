The federal Immigration department paid $475,800 over four months for an asylum hotel in Anjou, Que., that housed no asylum seekers at all, according to a government response tabled in the House of Commons.

The figures came in a November 16 response to order paper question Q-1473, submitted by Conservative MP Vincent Neil Ho of Richmond Hill South.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) paid for seven hotel sites from June to September 2025. One was in Windsor, one in Mississauga, two in Ottawa, one in Anjou and two in Niagara Falls. Payments across all seven came to about $7.82 million, according to a Rebel News tally of the monthly figures.

The Anjou hotel cost $117,000 in June, $120,900 in July, $120,900 in August and $117,000 in September. IRCC reported zero asylum seekers housed there in each of those months.

The Mississauga site cost $237,800 in June 2025. It also housed no asylum seekers that month.

At one of the Niagara Falls sites, IRCC paid $585,650 in June for 185 people, then $49,500 in July, when no one was housed.

At one of the Ottawa sites, monthly payments ran between about $949,000 and $963,000 for roughly 190 to 215 people. That works out to about $4,400 per person per month.

IRCC said its contracts required it to pay for a minimum number of rooms regardless of occupancy. The department refused to name the hotels or their owners, citing privacy.

The response does not say whether IRCC tried to end or renegotiate the contracts for the empty sites, or whether the rooms were used for anything else.

All IRCC-funded hotels closed on October 1, 2025. About 61,000 asylum claimants were housed in federally funded hotels between April 2020 and September 2025. IRCC says asylum claims fell nearly 70 per cent in the first eight months of 2026 compared with 2024.