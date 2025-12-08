Ottawa refuses to reveal what happens after it sends deportation letters
The federal government is refusing to release any statistics on deportation outcomes, citing "system limitations" and potentially "misleading information".
The federal government is refusing to disclose how many people actually leave Canada after receiving deportation letters, citing internal data limitations, according to a newly released response to a House of Commons Order Paper Question.
The question (Q-481) was tabled by Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake MP Tony Baldinelli and answered on December 5, 2025, by Public Safety Canada.
Baldinelli asked for year-by-year data since January 1, 2016 on:
-
How many individuals were issued deportation letters
-
How many of those individuals:
-
Left Canada voluntarily
-
Were forcibly deported
-
Still remain in Canada
-
CBSA Says System “Limitations” Prevent Disclosure
The response from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) provided no numbers at all.
Instead, CBSA said it conducted a search for the data but claimed:
“System limitations were identified that led to the conclusion that producing and validating a comprehensive response in the time allotted could lead to the disclosure of incomplete and misleading information.”
As a result, the government refused to release any statistics on deportation outcomes.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
