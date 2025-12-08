Ottawa refuses to reveal what happens after it sends deportation letters

The federal government is refusing to disclose how many people actually leave Canada after receiving deportation letters, citing internal data limitations, according to a newly released response to a House of Commons Order Paper Question.

The question (Q-481) was tabled by Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake MP Tony Baldinelli and answered on December 5, 2025, by Public Safety Canada.

Baldinelli asked for year-by-year data since January 1, 2016 on:

How many individuals were issued deportation letters

How many of those individuals: Left Canada voluntarily Were forcibly deported Still remain in Canada



CBSA Says System “Limitations” Prevent Disclosure

The response from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) provided no numbers at all.

Instead, CBSA said it conducted a search for the data but claimed:

“System limitations were identified that led to the conclusion that producing and validating a comprehensive response in the time allotted could lead to the disclosure of incomplete and misleading information.”

As a result, the government refused to release any statistics on deportation outcomes.