Ottawa refuses to reveal what happens after it sends deportation letters

The federal government is refusing to release any statistics on deportation outcomes, citing "system limitations" and potentially "misleading information".

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 08, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

The federal government is refusing to disclose how many people actually leave Canada after receiving deportation letters, citing internal data limitations, according to a newly released response to a House of Commons Order Paper Question.

The question (Q-481) was tabled by Niagara Falls—Niagara-on-the-Lake MP Tony Baldinelli and answered on December 5, 2025, by Public Safety Canada.

Baldinelli asked for year-by-year data since January 1, 2016 on:

  • How many individuals were issued deportation letters

  • How many of those individuals:

    • Left Canada voluntarily

    • Were forcibly deported

    • Still remain in Canada

CBSA Says System “Limitations” Prevent Disclosure

The response from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) provided no numbers at all.

Instead, CBSA said it conducted a search for the data but claimed:

“System limitations were identified that led to the conclusion that producing and validating a comprehensive response in the time allotted could lead to the disclosure of incomplete and misleading information.”

As a result, the government refused to release any statistics on deportation outcomes.

PETITION: Net-Zero Immigration!

16,912 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams. Please sign our petition here to demand that Mark Carney stop the unmitigated influx of immigrants to Canada!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-12-08 19:45:21 -0500 Flag
    How sloppy. Let’s contract out bureaucracy to private firms which need to compete with each other for payment. Oh but that makes way too much sense.