The federal project to replace the computer systems that pay out Employment Insurance, Old Age Security and the Canada Pension Plan has grown from $1.75 billion to $6.64 billion, according to Employment and Social Development Canada.

The figures came in November 16 responses to four order paper questions, Q-1481, Q-1482, Q-1486 and Q-1487, submitted by Conservative MPs Rob Moore of Fundy Royal and Helena Konanz of Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay.

The Benefits Delivery Modernization program was approved at $1.75 billion in 2017. Its authority was raised to $6.64 billion in 2024. ESDC calls even the higher figure a "rough-order-of-magnitude estimate."

Professional services account for $3.05 billion of the total. The EI portion alone budgets $1.64 billion for professional services out of a $2.85-billion EI total.

ESDC listed about 215 contracts and task authorizations worth about $725 million, according to a Rebel News tally. The largest holders are:

Deloitte, about $294 million

PwC, about $157 million

IBM, $70 million

CGI, $48 million

Bell, $37 million

Accenture, $37 million

Fujitsu, $32 million

PwC has been the program's "Transformation Partner" since 2017. A PwC case study cited by the Auditor General cost $495,000 before tax, or $569,126 with tax. PwC then received about 18 more task authorizations worth about $33 million.

The program had 15 full-time-equivalent staff in 2017-18 and has 1,068 in 2025-26. ESDC projects a peak of 1,258 in 2027-28.

Contractor travel cost $170,583, including flights from Chicago, Newark and Edinburgh and stays at the Fairmont Château Laurier, the Andaz, Le Germain and the Westin, plus one $1,807 Airbnb stay. Travel for public servants on the program cost $1.16 million.

ESDC says the OAS portion of the project came in about $47 million under budget.