Ottawa’s convoy protest continues with strong momentum

Today, most eyes have been glued to the constantly changing situation at Coutts, Alberta at the Sweetgrass U.S./Canada border, where truckers and RCMP have been in negotiations and stand-offs for the better part of 2 days.

However, that doesn’t mean that the events and energy in our nation’s capital have ceased!

While the massive crowds in Ottawa from the weekend having dissipated somewhat, there are still large crowds at Parliament Hill and trucks parked as far as the eye can see, refusing to go anywhere until freedom wins.

So let’s take a look at some of Rebel News' coverage today in Ottawa, and also what is upcoming.

First, let’s start with the nasty rumour mill.

In a staff bulletin, the Canada Revenue Agency management falsely accused Freedom Convoy protestors of looting offices and causing property damage. As it turns out, and was later confirmed by police, this didn’t happen!

Turns out that the real events are much more benign, and often quite heartwarming. This includes footage from our on-the-ground reporter Lincoln Jay Tuesday showing food being served to anyone who needed it outside Parliament.

Food being served to anyone in need outside of the parliament. Protest still going strong in Ottawa. #TruckersForFreedom2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/lQWrXpcw4W — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 1, 2022

The demonstrations at Parliament Hill were reportedly larger today than yesterday. There are truckers and their supporter’s on the scene outside Parliament throughout the day, with people still smiling and waving flags. Police can be seen walking and surveying the scene.

Larger crowd than yesterday here in Ottawa. Truckers and their supporters remain on scene outside of the parliament of Canada. #ConvoyForFreedom2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/UqkCcg06IS — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 2, 2022

There are even speeches going on, which are well-attended and full of passion!

Some speeches just began, we can see that new people and truckers are in town.



Even after 6 days, the energy is still amazing!



To see all our coverage and to support our journalism, please visit https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr#freedomconvoy22 #TruckersConvoy2022 #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/40NqxPN5rj — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 2, 2022

Speaking of which, did you catch Julie Ponesse’s awesome speech in Ottawa from this week? Check it out!





Please watch my full address to our brave truckers and their supporters: https://t.co/VR5Zq4tGO1 — Dr. Julie Ponesse (@DrJuliePonesse) February 2, 2022

As for the trucks? They aren’t leaving, either, and are still scattered across the city as shown by Lincoln and Montreal-based reporter Alexa Lavoie.

This is the scene all across the downtown core of Ottawa right now. Although the main demonstration is taking place outside the parliament, rows of trucks like this are scattered across the city. #ConvoyForFreedom2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/GiqGsTtGll — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 2, 2022

More trucks arrived last night, ready for the upcoming weekend.



More updates to come. Follow our coverage at https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr#TruckersForFreedom2022 #ConvoyForFreedom2022 #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/dW87uC8g6q — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 2, 2022

In other Ottawa news, Ottawa police have made a startling statement in an interview, saying that there is likely no policing solution to the truckers in the city. When asked by the interviewer what that means, and asked if he means “politics or military”, to which he replied “I think you just listed most of them right there.”

Yikes. Certainly, this is something to keep an eye on in the coming days.





Police are not meant to enforce public health lockdowns. The fact that they have blindly done so is a reason why they have lost the support of the people.



So either the lockdowns end, or we must go full police state.



I know which way Trudeau wants to go. https://t.co/6rpTnYbSkZ — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2022

While all of this goes on, both good and bad, the internet world is seeing a whole lot of people poking fun at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been accused of using his virtue signalling to deflect from his failure to address the truckers.

Trudeau has been accused of using his virtue signalling as a smokescreen to deflect from ongoing criticism over his failure to address the truckers and their concerns.https://t.co/joFg4OAbLb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 2, 2022

Though thankfully, providing a refreshing counter-balance to Trudeau’s negativity and division, we have people like Dr. Leslyn Lewis, MP for Haldimand-Norfolk, who discusses Canada’s collective need to heal from the division caused by vaccine mandates and COVID-19 policies. If you haven’t seen Ezra Levant’s interview with her from this past weekend, you should really take a peek!

“My issue is that even if the whole world is vaccinated, it should be done on informed consent.”



READ MORE: https://t.co/uYuQhc7x9R pic.twitter.com/2aOUCRRNxb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 2, 2022

Speaking of the CPC, today Erin O’Toole was voted out as leader, which is huge news for Canada! We shall see how this affects the party’s thus far very lukewarm stance on the loss of liberty in Canada in the name of public health.

BREAKING: Erin O’Toole is no longer in charge of the Conservative Party of Canada.



MORE: https://t.co/N5Lr1yH3xd pic.twitter.com/OwQzcQXODx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 2, 2022

There is no shortage of excitement and change going on in this country…Canada remains under the eye of people worldwide as people across the nation continue to stand in solidarity, with more events planned for this weekend.

Some of that change is very, very positive - from the CPC leadership vote to premiers slowly starting to take some steps towards normalcy in how they handle COVID-19. Is the convoy helping? It certainly can’t hurt. Keep on going, folks…HONK HONK!!

So far the truckers have succeeded in:



Saskatchewan to remove their vax pass.



Quebec to remove their vax tax



Remove O'Toole as CPC leader.



Keep on honking! — Yanky 🐊 🚚🚛🚜 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 2, 2022

That’s all for now! And don’t forget to follow along with our amazing Albertan reporters Kian Simone and Syd Fizzard who are on the ground providing incredible coverage at the Coutts Blockade. If you would like to help with their legal defence, or to follow that story specifically, please visit us at the link here.