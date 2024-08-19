Outrage as data reveals Australia approves more Palestinian visas than allies

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests! Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat. 14,939 signatures

Australia is approving a markedly higher number of visas for Palestinians than its closest allies, according to newly released data.

Since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, Australia has granted 2,922 visas to Palestinians from Gaza, surpassing the approval rates of other developed countries by a wide margin.

The United Kingdom, in comparison, has issued only 168 protection visas, while New Zealand has approved 153 temporary and residence visas. The United States had granted just 17 by the end of July.

These figures highlight a stark difference in approach, with Australia taking in more than 10 times as many Gazan refugees as some of its closest partners.

Belgium is one of the few countries with a higher acceptance rate than Australia, approving 3,249 Palestinian visas since last year, with 2,506 of those granted since January.

France, meanwhile, has approved 260 Gazan visas up to April this year, and Greece has processed 1,106 applications, though the approval rate remains unclear.

Shadow Home Affairs Minister James Paterson has criticised the Albanese government’s handling of the situation, accusing it of rushing the visa approval process without stringent checks.

He noted that countries like Canada and France require in-person interviews and biometric testing, measures that have been waived by Australia.

“The Australian government has got to explain why they’ve waived these requirements,” Senator Paterson stated, questioning whether Australia’s accelerated process aligns with national security interests.

He stressed the need for a cautious approach, similar to those taken during the Syrian and Afghan conflicts, to ensure Australia’s security is not compromised.