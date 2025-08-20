Outrage as Victorian school DROPS use of Australian flag on emails

A man from country Victoria says he was shocked to discover the Australian flag missing from the email signature of Yarrawonga College P-12, replaced with the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and rainbow flags.

Brett Butler, owner of the Bundalong Tavern just outside Yarrawonga, vented his frustration on Facebook.

“I recieved an email from Yarrawonga P12 public school here in country Victoria yesterday,” He wrote on Facebook. “I read through then got to the bottom of the email to discover the logo and three flags !!!!! As you can see below an Aboriginal flag, a Torres Strait Islander flag and a RAINBOW flag.”





“Am I the only person that is upset and shocked not to see our AUSTRALIAN flag at least on there somewhere is that not our country's flag is it not the flag we raise and are proud to fly is it not the flag our forefathers fought and died under to give us the freedom we currently enjoy,” he continued.

Butler stressed he has no issue with the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander flags, nor even the rainbow flag, but said: “To physically remove our nations flag to me is outrageous and proves the government is pushing an agenda.”

The post has been liked and shared hundreds of times since it was uploaded on August 16, with dozens of commenters backing Butler’s concerns.

“Mate I totally agree it’s bulls--t our flag is the flag that I recognise in this bloody beautiful lucky country,” wrote one.

Another added: “It’s the same on nearly every email I receive from schools, councils, charity organisations etc.”

Others said the omission was evidence of “Govt eroding Australia’s culture!” while another commented, “You might expect that from an inner-city lefty area, but not from a country school.”

The controversy has raised questions about the Victorian Department of Education and Training’s rules, which mandate email signature formats in state schools, including acknowledgements of Country and the display of selected flags.

Butler, who owns the Bundalong Tavern, has become a local hero to some after claims he once kicked controversial former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews out of his pub – though the former premier insists he has never set foot inside.