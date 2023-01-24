Outraged Washington State parents protest over opioid clinic near daycare

Parents and members of the community are going to war against the Washington State Department of Health after they decided to place a methadone opioid clinic right next to the Lynnwood Boys and Girls Club, a children’s daycare facility.

The state of Washington gave no warning to the community and Lynnwood City Council was only briefed of their plans weeks before the clinic plans to open. A large group of protesters gathered outside the proposed clinic site in Lynnwood, WA on Saturday to voice their concerns.

The protest was organized by Safe Lynnwood’s Vivian Dong, a mother to small children concerned for their safety. As the state of Washington struggles to contain crime and homelessness due to progressive legislators' malfeasance, the Boys and Girls Club is already under attack by homeless vagrants using illegal drugs on their property.

They have also broken into the daycare and discarded their used drug paraphernalia/needles on the Little League baseball field.

Those protesting, including Semi Bird, a Republican candidate for Washington State Governor, as well as retired police officers, and former addicts, spoke on the increase in crime and the dangers the clinic will bring to the community.

