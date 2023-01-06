Over two-thirds of Berlin New Year's Eve rioters have migrant background

Germany Detail Zero

Berlin authorities have announced that the majority of those arrested for involvement in the New Year's Eve riots, which saw firefighters and ambulance workers attacked, have a migrant background.

The chaotic events saw mobs of migrant youths cause destruction, including setting fire to numerous vehicles and throwing fireworks at individuals. The riots resulted in 3,943 incidents across the city, with 15 firefighters and 18 police officers being injured.

The unrest was particularly prevalent in neighborhoods with high migrant populations, such as Kreuzberg and Neukölln. One disturbing video even showed a group of migrants throwing bricks into an ambulance at the people inside.

Sexual harassment of women was reportedly a part of the riots on New Year's Eve in Berlin. One video shows a male migrant claiming that he and others had “f**ked all the girls” and that the police could “lick our balls,” Remix news reported.

Fires were set in apartment buildings and videos show migrants firing what appear to be starter pistols into the air during the New Year's Eve riots in Berlin.

Of the 145 individuals arrested, 100 have a migration background, with 27 coming from Afghanistan and 21 from Syria. All suspects, most of whom were men, have been released after completing the required police measures.

Germany's Federal Interior Minister, Nancy Faesar, has stated that the perpetrators should be punished to the full extent of the law but has not commented on the common theme of migration among those arrested.

Jens Spahn, the deputy leader of the CDU parliamentary group, has instead attributed the violence to “unregulated migration, failed integration, and a lack of respect for the state.”