Pakistani national arrested for plotting a terror attack against Jews in NYC

Today, at the Superior Court of Montreal, the trial of Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani national accused of plotting a terrorist attack in New York and supporting ISIS, resumed.

Khan, who entered Canada in June 2023 on a student visa, was arrested on September 4 in Ormstown, Montérégie, while attempting to cross the U.S. border. According to American authorities, Khan planned a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York, using automatic and semi-automatic weapons to support ISIS.

BREAKING: Alleged terrorist, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, who arrived in Canada on a student visa and arrested for plotting to kill Jews in NYC has his trial postponed pending the arrival of extradition docs from the U.S.



His court date in Montreal today just finished.



Full report… pic.twitter.com/YZd7rBbDyd — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 13, 2024

This plot was uncovered through conversations between Khan and two undercover agents. His plan was reportedly designed to coincide with the anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel the previous year. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that Khan aimed to “slaughter as many Jewish people as possible in the name of ISIS.”

Trudeau is asked about security failures after another suspected terrorist was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Jews in NYC after entering Canada on a student visa. "It highlights how effective our security services and institutions are," he says.https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/3KKo4Te2NC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2024

In Canada, Khan is facing charges including attempting to leave the country to commit a terrorist act, participating in terrorist group activities, and conspiring to violate U.S. immigration laws.

In the U.S., he is charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization. However, Khan's lawyer, Gaétan Bourrassa, clarified that the only matter at hand in Canada is the request for his extradition to the United States.

Today's hearing was brief, with the American authorities yet to submit their evidence. They have 60 days from the arrest to do so, after which Canada has 30 days to decide on the extradition request. The next step will be on December 6.

This case highlights concerns about the effectiveness of Canada’s immigration and judicial systems, particularly given the growing number of immigrants entering the country.