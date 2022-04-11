Pancakes and Politics: Lewis speaks to hundreds outside of Edmonton

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Supporters, the undecided and the curious packed the gym at Immanuel Christian School in Parkland County just outside of Edmonton city limits to hear Dr. Leslyn Lewis speak about her vision for the Conservative Party of Canada at a pancake breakfast in support of her leadership campaign.

The Toronto-area lawyer and recently elected MP for the riding of Haldimand—Norfolk received roars from the crowd at the Christian school when she told them she was an unashamed pro-life Christian who wants to run a big tent Conservative Party where everyone is welcome.

She also received loud applause when she rebuked large international treaties in favour of made-in-Canada approaches to emissions reductions.

Lewis also apologized for allowing the controversial ban on conversion therapy, Bill C-6, to go ahead with unanimous consent, recognizing the version of the law that passed could create a dangerous infringement on the rights of pastors to provide counselling to those congregants who want help to address certain sexual behaviours.

Conservative MPs Garnett Genuis and Arnold Viersen — the emcee for the meet-and-greet — were both on hand and Viersen gave Rebel News an update on his important work to combat sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Lewis was overwhelmed by supporters and had to rush off to a private event and Rebel News was not able to ask her any questions, however, we will be following her closely on the campaign trail and will be sure to put questions to her that conservative voters want answers to.

