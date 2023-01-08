Pandemic causes Australia's population to age and slow growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Australia's population, causing it to become older and smaller than previously anticipated.

According to the latest annual population report, declining fertility and increasing life expectancy are long-standing trends that contribute to an aging population, but the pandemic's effects on migration have had an even bigger impact.

Australia's population grew by 0.1% from 2020 to 2021, reaching 25.7 million, but by June 2022, as borders reopened and migration increased, the population grew by 1.1%.

This is still significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels, as the country typically saw an average population growth of 1.6% per year between 2008 and 2019.

One of the key impacts of the pandemic has been the slow migration due to border restrictions, which is expected to result in a population that is 1.2 million people (4%) smaller in 2030-2031 compared to pre-pandemic projections.

Around 30% of this difference can be attributed to lower overseas migration, which has traditionally been the largest contributor to Australia's population growth. The international travel restrictions introduced to slow the spread of COVID-19 caused the first net outflow of overseas migration in Australia since World War II, having an impact on cities and regions across the country.

In addition to the effects on migration, the pandemic has also highlighted the country's aging population. The report notes that the number of people aged 65 and over is expected to increase from 15% in 2021 to 21% in 2061, with the number of people aged 85 and over also expected to rise significantly.

This will have implications for healthcare, social services, and the workforce, as there will be a greater need for support and care for older individuals.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant and lasting impact on Australia's population, resulting in a slower growth rate and an aging population. This will have significant implications for the country in the coming years and will require careful planning and consideration in a variety of areas.