Pandemic predictions from Chris Sky (Sept. 2020)

In September 2020, during a protest at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Chris Sky made multiple predictions about masking, lockdowns, vaccines and an overall sense of government control leading to programs like CERB/UBI that appear, at the least, to have come partially true.

Over the course of a year, many have debated how such predictions could have been made and thus called the date of recording into question.

This is the unedited, unscripted interview of Chris Sky at an early 'anti-lockdown' protest that would soon be cut, shared and circulated into multiple languages, garnering an estimated five to 10 million views online.

See the original version, and other streeter videos on Andrew Says' alternate YouTube channel, 'Andrew Does.'