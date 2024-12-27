Parental rights' activist challenges pronoun craze

On the pronoun craze, 'Billboard' Chris believes they are a "gateway drug" into transgenderism. There's a small minority pushing this agenda through the UN, he claimed.

Rebel News
  December 27, 2024   |   News Analysis

Transgenderism seemed to come out of nowhere. It was a fringe pursuit once upon a time that suddenly became very real.

On the pronoun craze, Chris Elston believes they are a "gateway drug" into transgenderism. "As soon as you acknowledge that you should be declaring your pronouns or asking other people's pronouns ... this lends credence to this regressive ideology that our children are born wrong."

"We shouldn't play along with any of it," he told Rebel News. "I refuse to play along with any of it."

Earlier this year, Elston misgendered one of the top LGBTQ lobbyists, a woman named Teddy Cook, who identifies as a man. "I 'misgendered' her," he said. "I called her a female because she is."

It's a small minority pushing this agenda even through the UN, claimed the activist, who received a great deal of support from prominent member states when he spoke at Geneva.

"We need to give the people the [courage] to speak about this where they're not afraid of being called some bigot," Elston said. "And we do that through education."

"I'm just gonna keep going and I know we're having tremendous success."

