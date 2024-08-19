Parental rights bill to sway half of Saskatchewan voters ‘a lot,’ says poll

The Canadian Press / Heywood Yu

Saskatchewan is heading to the polls this fall, with its parental notification law front and centre, according to a recent poll. Two-thirds of voters say it will impact how they vote.

According to Saskatoon-based Insightrix Research, 68% of respondents said Bill 137 will impact their vote “a lot” or “some.” That includes 72% of New Democrats and 64% of Saskatchewan Party voters.

The NDP lead by a whopping 27 points among voters under 35 and by one point among all decided voters, according to Insightrix.

Half (49%) of respondents said the ‘pronouns law’ will have “a lot” of sway over how they vote, behind only the carbon tax withholdings.

Rebel News' @SheilaGunnReid asks Danielle Smith if she spoke with Trudeau about her recently announced policies restricting "gender-affirming" care for minors.

The Governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan earlier joined forces to defend parental consent policies for minors under 16.

Bill 137, the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act, mandates that children under 16 years of age cannot change their name, use different pronouns, or affirm their 'gender identity' without parental consent. It also bans third-party sex education organizations from classrooms, such as Planned Parenthood.

Alberta is expected to table similar legislation after classes begin next month. The province earlier introduced policies restricting ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors, and barred transgender participation in female sports.

The province has “a direct interest in the subject matter and outcome of this appeal.”

“I don’t want to presuppose what the outcome of those deliberations would be, but there will be lots of time to be able to get the policies in place and to implement them, so we have to make sure we have that robust discussion,” Premier Danielle Smith told reporters Thursday. She did not elaborate on how the bill would be enforced.

Premier Smith implements opt-in requirement and parental notification for sexual education in Alberta schools. For minors 15 or younger, parents must consent for schools to alter their children's pronouns.

An earlier joint statement from each province’s solicitor general said it is paramount “that the parent-child relationship is respected.”

Egale Canada, an LGBTQ advocacy group, says it would pursue legal action against Alberta if legislation passes.

UR Pride, another LGBTQ advocacy group, filed a constitutional dispute under section 12 of the Charter against Saskatchewan over Bill 137.

The appeal court is being asked to decide whether the Court of King’s Bench is allowed to determine if the law violates the Charter, even if the court has no power to strike it down.

Saskatchewan and UR Pride have until September 6 to file their own factums. The appeal is scheduled for September 23.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe explains why he's using the notwithstanding clause to protect parental rights in the province as his government fights against secret gender transitions in schools.

It is not yet known if Smith would also invoke the notwithstanding clause to override sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, similar to Saskatchewan last fall. Its use permits provinces to override some human rights for five-year periods.

“The notwithstanding clause is part of the Constitution of Canada and allows federal and provincial governments to enact legislation that operates notwithstanding certain provisions of the Charter,” reads a Government of Saskatchewan statement at the time.

Premier Smith believes parents have a right to protect their “child’s innocence” from “issues of sexuality.”

Heather Kuttai, a former Saskatchewan human rights commissioner, resigned over the legislation. She called it an assault on the rights of ‘gender-diverse’ children.

A report from Saskatchewan’s child advocate said it violates rights to ‘gender identity’ and expression.

Exclusive Interview: New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs on parental rights, Trudeau and more



Rebel News reporter Adam Soos (@ATSoos) joined Premier Higgs (@premierbhiggs) in Calgary, Alberta for an exclusive interview. The two discussed a range of topics including why affirming…

Lang McGilp, research director at Insightrix, told the National Post using the notwithstanding clause “struck a lot of people as excessive,” especially in Regina and Saskatoon.

“There’s a lot of polarization over the issue between the cities and rural Saskatchewan,” McGilp contends.

“Although we typically see a variance between voter intent in urban and rural areas in Saskatchewan, it is more amplified going into this election,” he added.