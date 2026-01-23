Parliament’s security service hiring DEI consultants

The Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) — the armed unit responsible for protecting Parliament Hill — is actively seeking Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (EDIB) consultants. That’s the priority.

According to a newly posted federal tender, PPS wants outside firms to deliver EDIB workshops and consulting services, on a multi-stream basis, for future call-ups. Not emergency response training. Not tactical upgrades or threat interdiction. Consultants.

Now let’s remind ourselves why this is insane. Parliament Hill has already been attacked. In October 2014, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, a radicalized gunman, walked up to the National War Memorial and murdered Corporal Nathan Cirillo at point-blank range in broad daylight.

Then he didn’t flee. He took that same rifle and stormed Parliament Hill, forcing MPs, staff, and journalists into lockdown. He ran through the Centre Block, armed, intent on killing more people.

This was not abstract. This was not theoretical. This was a live terrorist attack. And it did not end because someone facilitated a conversation about belonging.

It ended because Kevin Vickers, the Sergeant-at-Arms, grabbed a firearm and shot the attacker, stopping him before he could massacre more people inside the seat of Canada’s government.

A good guy. With a gun. Doing his job. That is what saved Parliament. Not left-wing ideology. Not social justice jargon. Not a huge consultant invoice.

So when the Parliamentary Protective Service decides, in 2026, that what it really needs is EDIB workshops, Canadians are right to ask: have these people learned anything at all?

Because when violence comes — and it already has — the thing that stops it is training, decisiveness, and force. Not victim hierarchy PowerPoints. And not whatever “continuously evolving” means this week. Parliament doesn’t need diversity consultants to keep people safe.

It needs competent security professionals, properly trained, properly equipped, and trusted to act. History already proved that. Ottawa just seems determined to forget it.