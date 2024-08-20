'Partial systems outage' impacting Canadian airports: CBSA

While the extent of the outage is not known, technicians are currently assessing and deploying a contingency plan in an attempt to alleviate resultant delays.

  • By
  • August 20, 2024
  • News
'Partial systems outage' impacting Canadian airports: CBSA
oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com
Remove Ads

The Canadian Border Services Agency said that it is currently facing a partial system outage. The agency said it is working with partners to fix the issue.

The extent of the outage is not known.

Toronto's Pearson Airport officials say inspection kiosks at Terminals 1 and 3 have been impacted. Passengers may experience longer-than-normal wait times at customs, the airport said in a post to X.

Ottawa International Airport does not appear to be affected by the outage.

"CBSA agents are processing passengers, and everything appears to be going well so far with no delays," the airport said to CTV News Ottawa in a statement.

"Technicians are currently assessing, and a contingency plan has been deployed, enabling passengers to be processed, but obviously with a longer-than-usual delay," a spokesperson told CTV News Montreal.

Canada Airlines & Airports news CBSA
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.