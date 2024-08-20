'Partial systems outage' impacting Canadian airports: CBSA

oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com

The Canadian Border Services Agency said that it is currently facing a partial system outage. The agency said it is working with partners to fix the issue.

The extent of the outage is not known.

Toronto's Pearson Airport officials say inspection kiosks at Terminals 1 and 3 have been impacted. Passengers may experience longer-than-normal wait times at customs, the airport said in a post to X.

There is currently a partial systems outage impacting airports. We are working with partners on fixing the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/3iGjNXRvGb — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) August 20, 2024

Ottawa International Airport does not appear to be affected by the outage.

"CBSA agents are processing passengers, and everything appears to be going well so far with no delays," the airport said to CTV News Ottawa in a statement.

"Technicians are currently assessing, and a contingency plan has been deployed, enabling passengers to be processed, but obviously with a longer-than-usual delay," a spokesperson told CTV News Montreal.