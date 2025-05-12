Pastor appeals harassment charge over brief verbal exchange with librarian

On May 9, Pastor Derek Reimer returned to court to appeal a criminal harassment conviction stemming from a brief, 90-second conversation with a manager at Calgary’s Saddletowne Library.

Reimer’s legal troubles began when he was charged following this exchange at the library. The incident led to a criminal harassment conviction — a decision that has sparked debate over freedom of expression and the criminalization of peaceful protest.

Reimer, known for his street ministry and outspoken views, has faced multiple legal challenges in recent years.

In addition to the May 9 appeal, he appeared in court on May 2 regarding restrictions tied to his community service obligations. The court ruled that while 30 of his 100 required community service hours could be completed through his Mission 7 ministry, the remaining 70 hours must be served at other approved locations.

In response to the May 9 arrest, his supporters followed up by hosting a vigil outside of the Calgary Remand Centre.

Now, Reimer once again finds himself behind bars after being suddenly arrested for allegedly breaking his bail conditions for attending a church service outside of the courthouse that his supporters organized just before heading inside.

A bail hearing on the matter is expected to be held on Monday.

In this report, we hear from The Democracy Fund lawyer Andrew MacKenzie, who reiterates his arguments presented before the justice, and from the pastor's wife, Mona Reimer, on how this process has affected her life as a new mother.