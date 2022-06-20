Pastor Artur Pawlowski prevented from attending annual 'March for Jesus'

E-transfer (Canada):

Pastor Artur Pawlowski says police warned him about attending the annual March for Jesus.

The renegade pastor told a crowd in Calgary on Saturday that he was informed by a detective from the Calgary Police service that his participation in the Christian march could potentially constitute a breach of his current release conditions.

Artur is currently released on conditions for contempt of a court order that allowed Alberta Health inspectors and police to enter his Street Church to check for COVID-19 compliance. He is also on bail after serving over 50 days in jail after he became the first person charged under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, a law meant to prosecute pipeline saboteurs and eco-radicals, for giving a sermon to truckers who were blocking the border with Montana at Coutts, AB.

Artur's family and his congregation went on the March for Jesus along with thousands of other Christians without him for the first time in 13 years.

Though COVID-19 restrictions have been rolled back in Alberta, Artur is still facing charges for ignoring regulations that limited his church and his homeless outreach. He is 3 days into a 6-day trial for throwing an outdoor Christmas festival on the steps of City Hall wherein he fed Calgary's most vulnerable residents steaks and organized delivery of Christmas gifts for the homeless population in December 2020, in what the Crown calls an "illegal private gathering."

To see all of Rebel News coverage of Artur's fight for religious freedom and free speech, and to make a tax-deductible donation to offset his legal fees, please visit www.SaveArtur.com.