Pastor facing strict release terms over alleged breach relating to library protest conviction
Derek Reimer is dealing with new allegations of breaching a court order, with the Calgary pastor's release now hinging on his agreeing to a number of strict court-imposed terms.
The Calgary pastor, who previously lost an appeal in his criminal harassment case stemming from a 90-second exchange inside a Calgary library, is once again facing serious legal pressure after the Crown accused him of breaching his Strict Court Order (SCO) on four separate grounds.
Reimer’s original conviction centered on a brief confrontation with library manager Shannon Slater over a “Reading With Royalty” drag queen story hour event.
Reimer later posted footage of the encounter online, prompting the harassment charge to be upheld on appeal. The pastor has maintained his actions were peaceful expression and public accountability. Now, prosecutors allege Reimer violated the SCO through the following breaches:
- Misusing time at court
- Giving a media interview inside the courthouse (with Rebel News)
- Indirect contact with complainant Shannon Slater
- Refusing to write a court-ordered apology to Slater
As a result of these allegations, Reimer was taken back into custody.
A judge has outlined strict release conditions — but he will only be released if he agrees to sign them. As of now, his release remains to be determined.
If Reimer accepts and signs the conditions, he would be released under the following terms:
- No cash deposit required on the $5,000 release amount
- Must report to a probation officer within two business days of release, and regularly thereafter
- Must reside at his current home and cannot change address without court approval
- No contact with any participant of Reading With Royalty or any public or private LGBTQ event without written permission from his probation officer
- No direct or indirect contact with library manager Shannon Slater
- Prohibited from being within 300 metres of Reading With Royalty events, Slater’s home, or her place of worship
- Not permitted to own or carry any weapon
- Must not intentionally interfere with anyone attempting to attend or participate in an LGBTQ event
- Banned from using any computer or electronic device to access social media platforms
Reimer has not yet indicated whether he will sign the conditions — meaning his release from custody is still pending. Rebel News will continue to follow this developing story.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-12-09 21:12:31 -0500 Flag“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize” is a saying attributed to Voltaire. In this situation, it’s clear who runs the show.
Here’s something to think about. On a certain website that I often read, someone asked a pertinent question. How come drag queens aren’t reading in places such as nursing homes or penitentiaries? Why does their audience have to be children?
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-09 19:46:28 -0500 FlagThis shows we don’t have a justice system. Violent offenders get lighter sentences than this pastor who did NOTHING wrong.