Pastor facing strict release terms over alleged breach relating to library protest conviction

Pastor Derek Reimer faces new allegations he breached a court order, with his release now hinging on him signing strict court conditions.

The Calgary pastor, who previously lost an appeal in his criminal harassment case stemming from a 90-second exchange inside a Calgary library, is once again facing serious legal pressure after the Crown accused him of breaching his Strict Court Order (SCO) on four separate grounds.

Reimer’s original conviction centered on a brief confrontation with library manager Shannon Slater over a “Reading With Royalty” drag queen story hour event.

Reimer later posted footage of the encounter online, prompting the harassment charge to be upheld on appeal. The pastor has maintained his actions were peaceful expression and public accountability. Now, prosecutors allege Reimer violated the SCO through the following breaches:

Misusing time at court Giving a media interview inside the courthouse (with Rebel News) Indirect contact with complainant Shannon Slater Refusing to write a court-ordered apology to Slater

As a result of these allegations, Reimer was taken back into custody.

A judge has outlined strict release conditions — but he will only be released if he agrees to sign them. As of now, his release remains to be determined.

If Reimer accepts and signs the conditions, he would be released under the following terms:

No cash deposit required on the $5,000 release amount

Must report to a probation officer within two business days of release, and regularly thereafter

Must reside at his current home and cannot change address without court approval

No contact with any participant of Reading With Royalty or any public or private LGBTQ event without written permission from his probation officer

No direct or indirect contact with library manager Shannon Slater

Prohibited from being within 300 metres of Reading With Royalty events, Slater’s home, or her place of worship

Not permitted to own or carry any weapon

Must not intentionally interfere with anyone attempting to attend or participate in an LGBTQ event

Banned from using any computer or electronic device to access social media platforms

Reimer has not yet indicated whether he will sign the conditions — meaning his release from custody is still pending. Rebel News will continue to follow this developing story.