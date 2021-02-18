BREAKING: Police ARREST Pastor for protesting outside his business today

Police arrested and charged Paul Furlong with three counts of incitement after the Pastor, and small business owner organised a protest outside his business today.

Yesterday the Pastor took to Facebook encouraging followers to protest outside his Lots Of Fins Aquarium in Narre Warren after DHHS served it with a prohibition notice.

Approximately 150 people came to support the Pastor at his shop when police and DHHS arrived.

DHHS said they're reviewing his Covid plan before revoking the prohibition order.

Police indicated that they were not taking any action.

But as soon as the people and cameras left, police pounced on the Pastor.

Pastor Fulong has since been released on strict bail conditions and charged with three separate incitement charges for the protest today and his church service on Sunday.

