LIVE UPDATES DAY TWO: Pastor Coates on trial for violating public health orders

DAY ONE: Pastor Coates on trial for violating public health orders

Rebel News reporter Sheila Gunn Reid is watching and live-tweeting the second day the trial of Pastor James Coates, who allegedly violated public health orders by not limiting his GraceLife Church congregation.

Coates is represented by Leighton Grey and James Kitchen of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Here's what Sheila is live-tweeting now:

(11:28 AM ET / 9:28 AM MT) Headed into day 2 of court for the Pastor James Coates trial now. Watch for a video update when Court breaks at lunch. Lawyer for Coates, Leighton Grey is currently arguing that bail conditions which demanded Coates forsake his section 2.A charter rights violated his right to liberty (He's doing this to try to get a bail hearing transcript admitted into evidence as part of a Charter application) Crown is arguing that the matter at trial is for a Dec 20 offence (the ticket) and that offence the hearing involved has since been

resolved with a guilty plea, making the transcript of the "show cause" hearing irrelevant. Judge is ruling against crown, allowing the transcript Grey is looking to call Dr Stephen Cobbold to offer testimony in his Charter application. Dr. Cobbold is Prof of Cellular Immunology at the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology at Oxford. "To provide objective scientific support for Coates' beliefs" about threat of coronavirus Court is adjourned while the lawyers and judge sort some things out.

Court returns.

(12:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM MT) Grey is saying he has recieved advice to not call Dr Cobbold on the charter notice but he may call the Oxford prof at a later time.

More to come...