Patrick Brown's hypocrisy: some tip lines are more equal than others

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid focused on the Conservative leadership campaign launch for Brampton, Ont. Mayor Patrick Brown.

During the event, the former leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party touted his opposition to a Conservative plan from 2015 to set up a barbaric cultural practices hotline. But for Mayor Brown, the use of a hotline for this purpose is unacceptable, though a hotline encouraging his city's residents to snitch on one another over COVID non-compliance was a staple of the mayor's pandemic policies.

