Paul Ryan REFUSES to congratulate Trump on his COMEBACK election win

"Could I ask you for your thoughts on Donald? Give me a word on Donald Trump," said Ezra. "I'm good," replied the former house speaker.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant attempted to scrum former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan in the streets of Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum. He refused to congratulate U.S. President Donald Trump on his election victory nearly four months ago.

"You refuse to congratulate the president," Ezra said during his heated exchange with Ryan. "No, I refuse to talk to you because you're being obnoxious," replied Ryan. "I'm not being obnoxious, I'm asking a very simple, easy question," Ezra countered.

After repeated deflections when asked about the President, who addressed the Forum Thursday afternoon, Ryan articulates he "does not like 'walk-and-talk' interviews."

"Are you optimistic that he'll be a good president?" Ezra asked. "I'm good," he said.

Ezra attempted to seek clarification on why Ryan was a WEF attendee, but did not receive an answer.

"Who are you meeting with? Where's that secret?" No answer. 

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-23 19:20:23 -0500 Flag
    Nice RINO hunting, Ezra. And this RINO was so inconsequential to me that I forgot who he was. That speaks volumes about his impact.