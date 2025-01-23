Paul Ryan REFUSES to congratulate Trump on his COMEBACK election win

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant attempted to scrum former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan in the streets of Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum. He refused to congratulate U.S. President Donald Trump on his election victory nearly four months ago.

"You refuse to congratulate the president," Ezra said during his heated exchange with Ryan. "No, I refuse to talk to you because you're being obnoxious," replied Ryan. "I'm not being obnoxious, I'm asking a very simple, easy question," Ezra countered.

After repeated deflections when asked about the President, who addressed the Forum Thursday afternoon, Ryan articulates he "does not like 'walk-and-talk' interviews."

Trump says all over the world, "the progress that you're seeing is happening because of our historic victory."



"America is back and open for business," he tells the World Economic Forum.

"Could I ask you for your thoughts on Donald? Give me a word on Donald Trump," said Ezra. "I'm good," replied the former house speaker.

"Are you optimistic that he'll be a good president?" Ezra asked. "I'm good," he said.

Ezra attempted to seek clarification on why Ryan was a WEF attendee, but did not receive an answer.

"Who are you meeting with? Where's that secret?" No answer.