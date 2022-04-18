Peace officers monitor Calgary freedom protest under anti-honking injunction

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Hundreds and hundreds of Calgarians continue to gather at city hall in order to peacefully protest against the COVID-19 restrictions still impeding their rights and freedoms despite being on week five of Mayor Jyoti Gondek's City of Calgary injunction against protesting.

With almost zero police presence to enforce the heinous rules outlined in the injunction, less than a handful of peace officers could be seen attempting to quickly jot down licence plate numbers from those who honked as they passed the protest, before giving up entirely and resorting to taking pictures from their cellphones instead.

This week, we didn't see anyone getting pulled over and ticketed for daring to honk this time.

As the protest continued, out emerged a gentleman carting around a virtual setup rigged with a microphone and camera posed as none other than Develin Gannon, a Calgary-based independent journalist who was previously arrested just weeks before this rally.

After speaking with Gannon via video chat, we learned bail conditions prohibit him from attending any protest in person. I must say — he seemed to be doing just fine in figuring out a way to continue conducting interviews and acting as a journalist.

As speakers concluded their announcements for the day, protesters took to the sidewalks — not the streets — to begin their usual peaceful descent towards the core of downtown Calgary so as not to impose on the rather arbitrary rules of the same injunction that would consider honking an act of crime.

It's crucial to add that no police escorts, nor presence could be seen throughout the duration of the march to enforce the rules of the injunction as protesters finished their route, and returned to city hall, before civilly departing for the day.

If you're looking for a way to support Rebel News, you can go to RebelNewsStore.com and look at all the amazing merchandise that we have there — it's very rebellious, I'd say.