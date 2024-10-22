Peaceful Amish community fighting Trudeau Liberals in court over ArriveCan fines

In the department of “how low can the Justin Trudeau Liberals go?”, the answer is this: the federal government is currently on a jihad to both persecute and prosecute the Amish people.

Why? Well, from time to time, the Canadian Amish go back and forth to the United States to visit their American Amish counterparts. ‘Twas ever thus. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit a few years ago. And everything changed.

Which is to say, every time Canadian Amish families crossed the border back into Canada they would be hammered with a $6,000 fine. That’s because they did not have the ArriveCan app on their cellphones. And for good reason: the Amish don’t have cellphones! They don’t even have landlines. An app is a completely alien concept for a group of people who go out of their way to shun technology. (Members of the Amish community won’t even come on camera for interviews.)

The irony is both profound and perverse: some two centuries ago, the Amish immigrated to Ontario before the province was even known as “Ontario.” The Amish were fleeing religious persecution in Europe. But 21st century Canada lorded over by Justin Trudeau, the Amish are once again being persecuted – and being handed an economic death sentence in the process.

Here’s the skinny: every Amish man, woman and child who crossed the border during the ArriveCan period was dinged with a $6,000 ticket. The final tally is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars! All because the Amish did not – and could not – use the so-called “ArriveScam” app (which, incidentally, proved to be absolutely useless in doing anything tangible to protect Canadians from COVID in the first place...)

In any event, even with COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, the federal government continues to play hardball with the Amish. Recently, an Amish farmer went to his bank to get a loan to buy some livestock. Par for the course, he offered his property as security for the loan. Can you imagine his shock when the banker told the Amish farmer that the federal government had put a lien on his property! A lien that would remain until all the ArriveCan fines were paid off in full! Much to their chagrin, other Amish farmers found themselves in the same boat, that their assets had also been frozen.

Despicable…

But Rebel News is fighting back along with The Democracy Fund. The Democracy Fund is fighting for the Amish in a court of law whereas Rebel News will fight for these good people in the court of public opinion.

And we have some good news to report: Mark Joseph, a lawyer with The Democracy Fund, was recently successful in having this matter brought before the court (despite the passage of time.) And get this: already some of the Amish families have had the liens removed from their properties. As well, more Amish families have signed up with The Democracy Fund to have their day in court.

But this is just the start in the quest for justice.