Pearson airport employee investigated over alleged genocidal social media posts

Another day, another Islamist bozo eruption online.

It never ends.

And it’s staggering. Not only are these Islamists hateful, but they are also downright idiotic, given that they spew their vile rhetoric for all to see, thinking there will be no consequences, even when there are consequences in terms of gainful employment.

Indeed, as we have chronicled for the past several months, wannabe jihadis lurk amongst us. And they are (or were) employed by major corporations ranging from Air Canada and Telus to Scotiabank and the Royal Bank of Canada.

They spout online hatred, typically against Jews — but not exclusively, mind you. Many of these Islamists also hate Iranians who are anti-regime. And Palestinians who are anti-Hamas. And for some odd reason, they hate Indians too. Weird…

And they all cross that proverbial line in the sand when it comes to free speech. Which is to say, they advocate harm, murder, and even genocide against identifiable groups.

Our most recent candidate for the title of Online Islamist Bozo of the Year is Adil Ali. Our information comes courtesy of our friends at Leviathan.

Adil Ali is an analyst for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. This is the entity that operates Toronto Pearson International Airport, otherwise known as the world’s worst airport. We’re not exaggerating here. Pearson is the worst airport in the world, and yes, that includes airports that are in third-world countries.

Ali called for the murder of nearly 10 million Israelis. He wants to see a nuclear weapon detonated in Israel.

For what it’s worth, I don’t think he’s thought things through here. Dropping a nuke on Tel Aviv would result in radioactive fallout that would spread to several Islamic regimes in the Middle East. But never mind. The very idea of having nearly 10 million Israelis incinerated puts a smile on Ali’s face, and hey, as they say, if you want to make an omelet, you gotta break a few eggs, right?

Ali also believes Israeli Jews are “[the] chosen people of the devil." And he refers to their places of worship as “the synagogue of Satan.”

Nice.

He also believes that all those synagogues that were shot up in Toronto these past two and a half years were the handiwork of Jews themselves. Naturally, he doesn’t have a scintilla of evidence to support such an outrageous claim. But never mind.

Referring to Indians, Ali believes they send their money home for the purpose of “feeding cows”, which is a dig at Hindu culture.

So, the question is: Who among you wants such a psycho working in Canada’s largest airport? Who among you wants a hateful Islamist getting his hands on luggage or having access to jets? I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

We reached out to the media relations department of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. Here were our questions:

Is the GTAA aware of Mr. Ali’s hateful rants online? If so, why is this being tolerated? Does this behaviour violate the GTAA’s code of conduct guidelines? What does the GTAA have to say to those Canadians who are disturbed that someone calling for genocide via the nuking of other countries also happens to be working in a sensitive position at Canada’s largest airport? I am not sure if you are aware of this, but the GTAA automated phone system is a disaster. I called to speak with Mr. Ali and was transferred to Delta Airlines. Subsequent calls were fruitless. Therefore, can you kindly pass on my contact information to Mr. Ali so that I can get his side of the story?

The GTAA did get back to us, and while they did not specifically answer our queries, the following statement was provided:

Toronto Pearson’s security team is actively investigating allegations that an individual working for an airport employer made hateful and threatening comments on social media. The investigation is still ongoing, but the employer has been notified, and the individual’s security access has been suspended. Toronto Pearson takes these allegations very seriously and has zero tolerance for any behaviour that compromises safety or violates our standards of conduct.

In the days ahead, we will follow up with the GTAA to find out how this investigation is proceeding.

But seriously, if any entity should be sensitive to threats to public safety, you’d think it would be Toronto Pearson International Airport. After all, this was the airport where Air India 182 departed on June 23, 1985. Khalistani terrorists were able to embed a bomb in a piece of luggage. The plane blew up over the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland. All 329 on board died. It remains Canada’s worst act of terrorism.

Right now, the GTAA is at least doing something right by removing Ali’s security clearance and conducting an investigation. But again, like all those aforementioned companies that were outed for having an Islamist bozo on the payroll, the GTAA appears to be doing the right thing for the wrong reason. Which is to say, surely they knew about Ali’s vile rhetoric online. But it was ignored. Why? Cultural sensitivity? Reasonable accommodation?

But when a media outlet gets wind of the story, the GTAA suddenly springs into action. Not due to safety reasons, mind you, but to prevent the GTAA from receiving yet another public relations black eye.