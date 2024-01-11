Pediatric transgender surgeries exposed: surgeon's whistleblowing sparks legal battle
Despite Haim's insistence on his innocence regarding the investigation, he instantly recognized its basis. A month prior, he had anonymously tipped off the media about a controversial issue involving clandestine transgender surgeries for minors at a leading national hospital, which subsequently became a sensational news story.
On June 23, 2023, Eithan Haim's life changed. Haim was celebrating his graduation from medical residency and the commencement of his career as a general surgeon, describing the occasion as his "single greatest accomplishment."
The day took a turn for the worse when Haim was visited by two agents from the Department of Health and Human Services who informed him that he was the subject of a criminal investigation.
“They show me their badges, and they say they were investigating a case regarding medical records,” Haim told the Daily Wire, adding, “It was one of those moments where time stands still.”
Before this story was made public, Haim had opted to remain anonymous, especially as he was embarking on his surgical career.
He had not planned to become involved in the public debate surrounding gender ideology. However, his experiences during his residency at Baylor College of Medicine compelled him to take action, despite his initial reluctance.
In September 2022, the Daily Wire investigated the Vanderbilt University’s transgender clinic, where “gender-affirming care” for minors was described as a “big money maker,” was carrying out irreversible operations on children such as double-mastectomies.
“The public really woke up to these pediatric transgender programs,” Haim stated. “It was the first time that people heard about gender-affirming hysterectomies by these bubbly young doctors, and people were understandably shocked.”
Haim believes he had no grounds for concern as he lived in Texas, with his confidence partly due to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's declaration classifying sex-change procedures on minors as child abuse.
Following Paxton's statement in March 2022, Texas Children’s Hospital, where he served as a surgical resident, announced a clear cessation of its “gender-affirming services.”
Haim described the hospital's announcement as a “huge relief.”
However, his experience working there soon led him to question its veracity. Days after the hospital's public declaration, he discovered that a procedure had been performed at the hospital where doctors implanted puberty blockers in an 11-year-old girl, who identified as transgender, contradicting the hospital's earlier statement.
Haim kept hearing similar accounts from fellow residents, encountering a widely accessible “grand rounds” lecture by leading physicians at the hospital, which advocated for the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapies. This presentation aimed at guiding primary care doctors on referring patients to the hospital's transgender clinic for treatment.
“I reached this unavoidable conclusion that Texas Children’s Hospital is providing this outward appearance that they shut down the program, when in actuality, within the hospital, it’s a very high priority,” Haim said. “I start realizing how blatant this is, how unethical it is, and how they’re lying to the public.”
“This is a huge scandal, right?” he said. “It’s my responsibility as a doctor, as a physician, to expose this to the public. If I don’t, then this abuse can continue. I knew that future generations, like my children, would never be able to forgive me if they knew I had the chance to do something and I decided to stay silent.”
“It requires average, everyday doctors to stand up and speak out against things like this.”
Evidence confirming that Texas Children’s Hospital was still conducting sex-change procedures surfaced in a May 16, 2023, article by Christopher Rufo in City Journal. The article revealed details from lectures and presented redacted images of surgical procedures and clinic schedules, which highlighted ongoing medical activities.
In the ensuing months, Haim's legal team had several discussions with the Department of Justice. Haim perceives a misinterpretation of the facts by the investigators. He clarified that they appear to be under the false impression that he disclosed patient names and birthdates for them to be targeted by conservative groups, which he asserts is entirely false.
Haim emphasized that all the information he shared complies with HIPAA regulations and is available on Twitter, stating that the Department of Justice's actions against him are driven by political motives.
“Why should I be intimidated into silence when what we exposed was voted to become illegal, and I had not violated any privacy laws?” Haim said. “For me, it’s obvious that this is a political investigation in order to prevent this from happening at other hospitals that might be lying to the public about the existence of their programs.”
Haim has set up a fundraising page to aid him in his level fees, on the page is states that the case is “being driven by a highly ideological division within the Department of Health and Human Services that aims to silence whistleblowers who expose institutionalized medical corruption and the dangers of these hormone-based interventions for confused, adolescent children.”
