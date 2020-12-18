ChinaFiles: People are dramatically underestimating how much of a menace Chinese Communists are

Following the release of Rebel News' massive story about Chinese People's Liberation Army training on Canadian soil, roving Rebel reporter Keean Bexte uncovered that a number of Chinese pilots were receiving flight training at a decommissioned Canadian airforce base in Alberta.

Now, there's no proof to show that these people are anything other than innocent Chinese civilians simply learning how to fly passenger planes.

However, major news has broken recently about a House Intelligence Committee member from the United States Congress, California representative Eric Swalwell, having a relationship with a Chinese spy. There was also a leak regarding massive spying operations organized by the Chinese Communist Party have embedded themselves within some of the most powerful institutions in the world.

In this clip from a Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts Andrew Chapados and Keean Bexte discuss these recent revelations, and what they should mean for the Canada-China relationship going forward.