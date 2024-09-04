Perp films attack against home in British Columbia

In the early hours of Monday, a Victoria-based Punjabi rapper's home was targeted in a shooting filmed by the perpetrator. The video, which circulated in India media, went viral online and showed a shooter firing a pistol aimlessly into Amritpal Singh Dhillon's Colwood, British Columbia, home as a pair of vehicles burn in the driveway.

#WATCH: Gunman films attack on B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon. pic.twitter.com/y0PyiqfGg6 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) September 3, 2024

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to this brazen attack.

“I don't think we normally see this kind of stuff in Canada,” said Sheila. “But this is Justin Trudeau's Canada, not the Canada we grew up in.”

“What is the backstory to this incident?” wondered David. “It's reminiscent of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud. Where Drake's mansion is, there was a security guard shot a few months ago here in Toronto. Is there some kind of Punjabi music thing going on that we're unaware of?”

