Persecuted for protesting? Young mom faces trial over Coutts convoy

A young Alberta mother is facing mischief charges for merely being near the 2022 Coutts border protest, and The Democracy Fund (TDF) is taking up her defence.

Ms. Allred was charged related to her presence near the 2022 Coutts border protest in southern Alberta. The protest, which began on January 29, 2022, and concluded peacefully on February 15, 2022, was organized to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions.

TDF has successfully defended multiple clients from the Coutts border protest since 2022, arguing that many cases fall within the protected rights of peaceful assembly and free expression under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Adam Blake-Gallipeau, TDF’s senior litigation counsel, stated, "Our legal team has requested disclosure and is ready to contest these charges at trial. TDF is fully committed to defending Ms. Allred and protecting her rights."

The Coutts border protest garnered international attention and resulted in numerous arrests and legal proceedings.

Founded in 2021, The Democracy Fund is a Canadian charity dedicated to constitutional rights, advancing education, and relieving poverty. TDF promotes constitutional rights through litigation and public education, supporting access to justice initiatives for Canadians whose civil liberties have been infringed by government lockdowns and other public policy responses to the pandemic