PETITION DROP OFF: Thousands of Save The Cafe signatures delivered to Jason Kenney's office

Thousands of Albertans have defied government orders forcing restaurants in the province to close. Mostly rural diners and cafes have risen up together to fight back. At the same time, thousands of Albertans have banded together by signing our petition at SaveTheCafe.com.

The petition, which calls on the provincial government to rescind existing closure orders, has officially been delivered to the premier’s office in Calgary — and Albertans are waiting with bated breath to see if the UCP government will listen to the voice of reason.

It is not too late to sign the petition — all signatures will be sent to Jason Kenney’s office as they come in, to remind him that his voters are not happy — and Albertans deserve their freedom.